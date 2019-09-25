Brewers’ Suter is back and thriving out of bullpen

Brent Suter (⬆️ UP)

When Suter suffered an injury last July, he tweeted “I will do everything I can to come back stronger!” One year later, that’s become a reality. In his first outing back from Tommy John surgery on Sept. 2, Suter allowed a solo homer to Houston’s Yordan Alvarez. He hasn’t yielded a single run since. Suter has posted seven straight scoreless appearances (15 innings), including three frames in Tuesday night’s 4-2 win over Cincinnati. Suter is proving he can be trusted in the big moments and is likely a lock for the playoff roster.

Drew Pomeranz, Brewers reliever (⬆️ UP)

Speaking of red-hot Milwaukee relievers, Pomeranz has thrived in his late-inning role in September. In 12 games (11 innings), Pomeranz has allowed just two runs on six hits while fanning 21 batters and walking one. How’s this for a postseason plan: Brandon Woodruff for five innings, Suter for the sixth and seventh, Pomeranz for the eighth and closer Josh Hader for the ninth? Sounds great to us.

Greg Gard, Badgers basketball head coach (⬆️ UP)

Wisconsin landed a pair of star recruits from the Twin Cities area in East Ridge forward Ben Carlson and Eastview center Steven Crowl. This means at the start of the 2020-21 campaign, the Badgers will have seven players from Minnesota on its basketball roster: Carlson, Crowl, Brad Davison (Maple Grove), Tyler Wahl (Lakeville North), Nate Reuvers (Lakeville North), Joe Hedstrom (Hopkins) and Walt McGrory (Edina). Gophers head coach Richard Pitino can’t be thrilled with that.

Mike Moustakas, Brewers third baseman (⬇️ DOWN)

Moustakas has gone hitless in six of his past nine games. The veteran went 3-for-21 last week and hasn’t served as the needed jolt for a Brewers offense that is batting just .229/.324./.419 in the month of September.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling (⬆️ UP)

Fantasy owners: Valdes-Scantling looks legit. The second-year receiver has clearly emerged as Green Bay’s second option in the passing game behind Davante Adams — and way ahead of Geronimo Allison and tight end Jimmy Graham. Through three weeks, Valdes-Scantling has hauled in 13 receptions for 170 yards and a touchdown, including a 47-yard strike for six points in the Packers’ victory over Denver on Sunday.

Trent Grisham (⬆️ UP)

With Christian Yelich out for the year, Trent Grisham has picked up the slack on offense in the outfield. Since Yelich exited the Brewers’ game Sept. 9, Grisham has gone 15-for-47 with nine walks, three doubles, two triples, two homers and 11 RB. The Brewers’ pitching staff has been carrying the freight in this postseason push, but Grisham is producing just enough to help Milwaukee during the 18-4 stretch.