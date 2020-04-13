Uecker, Brewers players give to $1 million fund to assist Miller Park workers

Six Milwaukee Brewers players and longtime team broadcaster Bob Uecker are contributing to a $1 million fund that the franchise has established to assist game-day workers at Miller Park who have lost wages due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Outfielder/first baseman Ryan Braun was the first to commit by providing a $100,000 pledge to the fund. Uecker followed with a $50,000 pledge. Outfielders Lorenzo Cain and Christian Yelich and pitchers Corey Knebel, Josh Lindblom and Brent Suter provided additional pledges to bring the total to $300,000.

Braun and Yelich already had teamed with 3rd Street Market Hall to help provide thousands of meals to Milwaukee-area health care providers working with four major hospital networks during the pandemic.