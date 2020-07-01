‘Cutout Crew’ to accompany Bob Uecker’s ‘Last Row’ statue at Brewers home games

While it’s uncertain if Milwaukee Brewers fans will eventually be able to attend any games at Miller Park during the 2020 season, they’ll be represented as a virtual fan base in the “Cutout Crew.”

The Brewers announced Wednesday plans to add up to 500 two-foot images of fan likenesses in the “Uecker Seats” at the ballpark, located near the Bob Uecker “Last Row” statue in Section 422.

Brewers fans can purchase their spot in the “Cutout Crew” on Thursday for $50, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Brewers Community Foundation.

“We miss our fans and wanted to come up with a creative way for them to participate in the action this year,” Brewers president of business operations Rick Schlesinger said in a statement. “While nothing can replace the energy and passion of our loyal fans in the stands, the Cutout Crew is a unique way we can welcome familiar faces for now at Miller Park.”

Specific directions on securing a seat and uploading a photo are available on brewers.com/cutoutcrew.