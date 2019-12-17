The Milwaukee Brewers signed veteran right fielder Avisail Garcia on Tuesday, adding a one-time All-Star who hit a career-high 20 home runs for the Tampa Bay Rays last season.

“Avisail provides an impactful right-handed hitting force in our lineup,” general manager David Stearns said in a statement. “Adding him to our current group of outfielders strengthens what was already one of the strongest outfields in baseball.”

Garcia, 28, hit .282 with a .796 OPS, 72 RBI and 25 doubles in 125 games for the Rays last season. He made 92 appearances in right field.

Christian Yelich played right field for the Brewers in 2019 but won a Gold Glove in 2014 while playing left field for the Miami Marlins.

A career .273 hitter, Garcia spent his first two major-league seasons with the Detroit Tigers before he was traded to the Chicago White Sox. He was named All-Star in 2017, hitting a career-best .330 with 80 RBI, 27 doubles and 18 home runs in 136 games.