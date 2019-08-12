Brewers announce 2020 regular-season schedule

For the second time in team history, the Milwaukee Brewers will open a season against the rival Chicago Cubs.

Milwaukee, which released its full 2020 regular-season schedule Monday afternoon, host the Cubs for a three-game series from March 26-29 to launch the campaign. St. Louis comes to town March 30-April 1 before Milwaukee goes on its first road trip of the season.

The Brewers’ 2020 schedule features interleague play against the American League East, including a three-game series against the New York Yankees from May 19-21. That series against the Yankees will begin Milwaukee’s longest homestand of the year — nine games in 10 days. The Brewers’ longest road trip of the season will take place from April 17-26 when the Crew visits the New York Mets (April 17-19), Pittsburgh (April 21-23) and Colorado (April 24-26).

For the Brewers’ full 2020 regular-season schedule, click here.