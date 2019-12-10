Brewers’ Yelich, Hader named to All-MLB first team
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich and reliever Josh Hader were named to the inaugural All-MLB first team, revealed Tuesday.
Catcher Yasmani Grandal, who recently signed with the Chicago White Sox, was named to the second team. The two teams were determined via a fan vote and a panel of experts, which each accounted for 50% of the selection process.
Yelich, who turned 28 on Thursday, won his second consecutive National League batting title in 2019, hitting .329 with 44 home runs, 29 doubles and an MLB-leading 1.100 OPS in 130 games. He suffered a season-ending knee injury Sept. 10 but finished second in the NL MVP voting.
Hader posted a 2.62 ERA and a 0.806 WHIP with 138 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings for the Brewers, earning his second consecutive All-Star nod. An All-Star in his single season with the Brewers, Grandal hit .246 with a .848 OPS and 28 home runs.
