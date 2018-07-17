Brewers’ Aguilar falls short in Home Run Derby

Jesus Aguilar represented the Milwaukee Brewers in the Home Run Derby on Monday night, but fell short in the first round.

With 24 home runs this season, Aguilar was the top seed and faced Philadelphia Phillies slugger Rhys Hoskins in the opening round.

Hoskins drove out 17 homers to eliminate Aguilar who hit 12.

It’s okay. You still put on a good show, @JAguilarMKE. #HRDerby Save the rest for the second half. #WeBelieveInJesùs pic.twitter.com/CL47Hi9e0S — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) July 17, 2018

Bryce Harper of the Washington Nationals won the Home Run Derby, edging out Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Schwarber 19-18 in the final round.

Aguilar, whose 24 homers leads the National League, will join teammates Lorenzo Cain, Christian Yelich, Josh Hader and Jeremy Jeffress in the All-Star Game on Tuesday.