Brewers activate Manny Pina, place Gio Gonzalez on IL

The Milwaukee Brewers made a couple of roster moves Saturday, activating catcher Manny Pina off the 10-day injured list and placing starting pitcher Gio Gonzalez on IL.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell described Gonzalez’s injury as a “dead arm.”

Zach Davies will start the series finale Sunday in Pittsburgh, taking Gonzalez’s spot.

Pina has been out since May 15 with a hamstring injury. He played four games with Single-A Wisconsin Timber Rattlers in his rehab assignment and went 3 for 13 with two RBI, one walk and four strikeouts. On the season, he’s batting .133/.220/.244 in 23 games with the Brewers.

Gonzalez has turned Milwaukee’s starting staff around. Since the Brewers signed the left-hander in late April, Gonzalez has posted a 2-1 record, 3.19 ERA and 7.5 K/9 in 31 innings (six starts).

Milwaukee has split the first two games of its four-game series with Pittsburgh. The Brewers square off against the Pirates again Saturday afternoon, with the first pitch at 3 p.m. on FOX Sports Wisconsin.