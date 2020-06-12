Milwaukee Brewers 2020 MLB draft grades, analysis

The shortened 2020 MLB draft is over and as usual there are thoughts. Maybe not as many thoughts after, say, the NFL or NBA drafts, but nevertheless there are those who will grade and analyze the picks.

To that end, we’ve compiled some grades and some analysis of the Milwaukee Brewers’ selections, on first-round pick Garrett Mitchell (general consensus is a thumbs up), some on the overall draft and even one person who broke down all five picks.

Without further ado, here’s a roundup of grades and analysis for the Brewers’ 2020 draft class:

Mike Axisa of CBSSports.com: Team grade – A. “The Brewers essentially took what they were given, and what they were given early on was a pair of potentially undervalued collegiate hitters: UCLA outfielder Garrett Mitchell and Miami shortstop Freddy Zamora. Mitchell has star potential if the Brewers can help him tap into his raw power, and Zamora could be a solid starter provided he recovers from a torn ACL. The Brewers also tapped catcher Zavier Warren. He’ll need to be coached up, but the chance to be a good get as well.”

Jim Callis of MLB.com: “Mitchell could be a huge steal here. He might have the best five-tool potential in the college class, but he slipped because he hit only six homers in two-plus years at UCLA. But he is an advanced hitter with well-above-average speed, quality center-field skills and some untapped power.”

Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report: A+. “The Brewers were linked to college hitters throughout the predraft process, but it’s unlikely they expected Mitchell to still be on the board at No. 20. If the power comes, he could end up being one of the biggest steals of this draft.”

Dan Mullen of ESPN.com: “Mitchell’s tools rank right up there with names you just scrolled past 10 or 12 spots up this list. He showed off elite speed at UCLA, leading college baseball in triples in 2019. He has power that stands out among true center fielders. He has the defensive ability to not just remain in center but to be a defensive star there. There are some real questions about his ability to live up to those tools on a consistent basis, but if this all clicks, watch out.”

Joe Tansey of Bleacher Report: Team grade — B+.

Matt Martell of SI.com: “Mitchell is an elite runner and defensive center fielder. There were some questions about his bat before the 2019 season, but since then (including the shortened 2020 season), Mitchell slashed .350/.419/.550 while striking out just 12% of the time. The biggest concern with Mitchell is his health; he has Type-1 diabetes. At 20th overall, though, Mitchell is a great value—MLB.com ranked him sixth overall heading into the draft.”

Elizabeth Finny of Bleacher Report: A. “Garrett Mitchell has many strengths, whether that be his build, raw power at the plate, elite speed or slugging ability. He led the nation with 12 triples last year, stole 18 bases, and had a batting average of .349. His defensive ability isn’t lacking, either, making him an exciting all-around prospect.”

Anderson Pickard of MLB Daily Dish: Round 1, Mitchell – “Mitchell has impressive speed and a big body as he provides incredible value to the Brewers after falling to No. 20. Power is his biggest question mark but not too big of a concern as he continues to learn and grow. The league’s worst farm system just got a steal.”; Round 2, Freddy Zamora – “Zamora was once a highly-regarded defensive infielder but his improved his bat, too. He has injury and off-the-field concerns which makes this somewhat of a risky pick, but his talent is there and he exhibits his true skill once he gets on the field. After all, the numbers speak for themself.”; Round 3, Zavier Warren – “Surprisingly drafted as a catcher, Warren hasn’t appeared behind the dish since high school. He played shortstop at Central Michigan but moved to third base in the Cape Cod league. Warren lacks speed but has a sound swing offensively with a solid arm and decent hands on the defensive side.”; Round 4, Joey Wiemer – “An athletic outfielder with a decent showing in the wood bat Cape Cod league, Wiemer has an open stance with a quirky approach at the plate. He is a big-bodied player with plus raw power but poor contact; his power hasn’t translated on the field as much as scouts were hoping it would based on his batting practice showings.”; Round 5, Hayden Cantrelle – “A Division I wide receiver candidate, Cantrelle pursued baseball and is now a fifth-round selection of the Brewers after carrying third-round value. He has a great track record with proven success at shortstop, making this a value pick for the Brewers as they add a collegiate prospect with a high ceiling.”