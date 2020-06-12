Brewers select four players, including SS Freddy Zamora, on Day 2 of 2020 MLB draft

The Milwaukee Brewers added to their future Thursday night, selecting four players on the final day of the 2020 MLB draft.

Milwaukee used its second-round pick (53rd overall) to take University of Miami shortstop Freddy Zamora.

Zamora didn’t play in 2020 due to a knee injury, but he batted .296 with 46 RBI, 13 stolen bases, 12 doubles and six homers in 50 games for the Hurricanes last season. He was named to the All-Freshman ACC team in 2019.

Central Michigan’s Zavier Warren was the Brewers’ choice in the third round (92nd overall).

Warren played catcher, shortstop and third base for the Chippewas from 2018-20. In 2019, he led the MAC in on-base percentage (.578), runs (73), doubles (23) and walks (54). He also set a program record with 22 doubles.

Milwaukee chose Cincinnati outfielder Joey Wiemer in the fourth round (No. 121 overall). As a sophomore in 2019, Wiemer registered a .263/.360/.408 slash line with 13 doubles, two triples and six dingers in 62 games.

With their final pick (151st overall) in the 2020 draft, the Brewers took a chance on University of Louisiana at Lafayette shortstop Hayden Cantrelle, who batted .309 with nine homers and 15 doubles in 59 games last season.

The Brewers drafted UCLA outfielder Garrett Mitchell with the 20th overall pick Wednesday night.