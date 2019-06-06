Milwaukee Brewers 2019 MLB draft pick capsules

A complete listing of the Milwaukee Brewers‘ 2019 MLB draft picks with a capsule summary of each.

Round 1, No. 28 — LHP Ethan Small, Mississippi State: As a redshirt junior this past season had a 9-2 record with a 1.88 ERA and .160 opponent batting average with 160 strikeouts in 96 innings. … Named 2019 SEC pitcher of the year. … First-team All-American selection by Collegiate Baseball. … One of five finalists for the College Baseball Foundation’s National Pitcher of the Year Award. … Had a 3.22 ERA and 122 whiffs in 101 1/3 innings in 2018. … Rated 56th-best prospect by MLB Pipeline and No. 58 by Fangraphs. … Was selected in the 26th round of the 2018 draft by Arizona.

Round 2, No. 65 – LHP Antoine Kelly, Wabash Valley College: Was 9-0 with a 1.88 ERA with 112 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings as a freshman in 2019. … Fanned 10+ batters in six of his 13 starts. … As a senior in high school had a 0.66 ERA and whiffed 98 in 42 1/3 innings. … Ranked No. 90 prospect by MLB Pipeline and No. 110 by Fangraphs. … Selected in 13th round of 2018 draft by San Diego.

Round 4, No. 133 – C Nick Kahle, Washington: National Catcher of the Year semifinalist. … Named All-Pac-12 in 2018 and ’19. … Honorable mention All-Pac-21 defensive team in 2019. … Led Washington in batting average (.339), on-base percentage (.506), slugging percentage (.532) and RBI (58) and set school record for walks (59). … Reached base in 49 of 52 games. … Started all 52 games for the Huskes (48 at catcher) and 113 in a row. … No. 121 prospect by Fangraphs and No. 131 by MLB Pipeline.

Round 5, No. 163 – C Thomas Dillard, Mississippi: Batted .312/.451/.541 as a junior with 13 home runs, 57 runs, 60 RBI and 14 steals in 65 games. … Played both left field and catcher in 2019. … As a sophomore in 2018 hit .310/.438/.563 with 13 homers, 67 runs, 59 RBI and 17 steals in 65 games. … Rated No. 87 prospect by Fangraphs and No. 114 by MLB Pipeline. … A switch-hitter.

Round 6, No. 193 – LHP Nick Bennett, Louisville: Was 7-3 with a 4.40 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings in 2019. … As a sophomore in 208 went 8-2 with a 2.84 ERA and .203 opponent batting average with 72 K in 73 IP. … Named second-team All-ACC in 2018.

Round 7, No. 223 – OF Gabe Holt, Texas Tech: Hit .324 with 52 runs and 28 stolen bases in 57 games in 2019. … In 2018, batted .348 with 70 runs, which ranked 10th in the nation, and 29 steals. … Named Big 12 freshman of the year in 2018 and was named to five national Freshman All-America teams. … Bats left-handed.

Round 8, No. 253 – SS David Hamilton, Texas: Did not play in 2019 after undergoing surgery to repair a torn Achilles tendon in January. … Named second-team All-Big 12 in 2018. … Batted .291 as a sophomore with seven doubles, six triples, five home runs ,44 runs, 37 RBI and 31 steals. … Bats left-handed.

Round 9, No. 283 – C Darrien Miller, Clovis (Calif.) HS: Hit .389 in 31 games as a senior with six doubles, two triples, three home runs, 36 runs and 19 RBI. .. Also walked 29 times and had a .573 on-base percentage and .613 slugging percentage. … Batted .383/.532/.555 as a junior. … Committed to New Mexico. … Bats left-handed.

Round 10, No. 313 – RHP Taylor Floyd, Texas Tech: Entering the NCAA Super Regionals is 5-3 with three saves in 26 relief appearances. … Had a 2.86 ERA and .230 opponent batting average with 78 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings. … Pitched for Grayson Community College in 2016-17. … Was named the NTJCAC co-Pitchers of the Year in 2018.

Round 11, No. 343 – LHP Brock Begue, Cuyahoga CC: Made 13 starts in 2019 going 10-1 with a 1.61 ERA. … Had 130 strikeouts in 67 innings. … In 2018, went 11-1 with a 2.07 ERA and 94 K in 69 2/3 IP I n13 appearances with 12 starts. … Due to seizures and a stroke suffered as a baby, Begue’s entire right side of his body is numb. … Committed to Georgia-Gwinnett.

Round 12, No. 373 – LHP Arman Sabouri, Cal: Made 26 appearances with 16 starts in 2019., going 2-2 with four saves. … Posted a 2.81 ERA and .211 opponent batting average with 71 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings. … As a sophomore, made 20 appearances, all out of the pen, with a 3.07 ERA and .181 OBA.

Round 13, No. 403 – LHP Jackson Gillis, Vanderbilt: Made just seven relief appearances in 2019, pitching seven innings with seven strikeouts. … In 2018, pitched in 20 games with one start, posting a 4.81 ERA, .256 opponent batting average and 44 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings.

Round 14, No. 433 – RHP Paxton Schultz, Utah Valley: Made 15 starts in 2019 with a 4.08 ERA and .260 on-base percentage. … Struck out 99 in 99 1/3 innings.

Round 15, No. 463 – SS Cam Devanney, Elon University: Batted .335/.435/.592 as a junior. … Had 17 doubles, 10 home runs, 48 runs and 52 RBI in 57 games. … Tabbed second-team All-CAA in both 2018 and ’19. … Named a team captain as a redshirt freshman in 2017.

Round 16, No. 493 – OF Michael Wilson, Stony Brook: In 44 games as a junior had a slash line of .345/.392/.637 with 10 homers and 44 RBI. … Moved to center field in 2019 after playing right field in previous years. … Bats left-handed.

Round 17, No. 523 – LHP Kelvin Bender, Junipero Sierra (Calif.) HS: Pitched 47 2/3 innings in 11 games as a senior with a 2.35 ERA. … Allowed just 21 hits while striking out 78 and walking 24. … As a junior allowed 27 hits with 53 strikeouts in 45 1/3 innings.

Round 18, No. 553 – 2B Ashton McGee, North Carolina: Entering NCAA Super Regionals is hitting .265/.408/.422 in 61 games with 12 doubles, six home runs, 46 runs and 41 RBI while mainly playing the outfield. … Batted /257/.366/.367 as a sophomore. … In 2017 batted .327/.417/.484 and was named ACC Freshman of the Year.

Round 19, No. 583 – RHP Bryce Milligan, Oklahoma City U.: Made 14 starts as a junior with a 1.94 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings. … Tossed a seven-inning no-hitter on Feb. 1 vs. Grand View (Iowa) and threw five perfect innings against SAGU (Texas) on April 5. … Had a 2.33 ERA, .189 opponent batting average and 91 whiffs in 81 innings as a sophomore.

Round 20, No. 613 – SS Myles Austin, Westlake (Ga.) HS: An Under Armour All-American in 2018. … First-team Perfect Game All-American in 2017 and ’18. … Batted .549 as a junior. … Committed to Alabama.

Round 21, No. 643 – RHP Eddy Tavarez, Peru State (Neb.) College: In 12 starts as a senior, went 6-4 with a 4.68 ERA. … Allowed just 33 hits in 67 1/3 innings with 63 walks and 118 strikeouts. … In 2018, ha a 2.17 ERA in 70 2/3 innings with 50 walks and 102 strikeouts. … Previously pitched for Morton College.

Round 22, No. 673 – OF Terence Doston, Hillsborough (Fla.) HS: Batted .373 as a senior, .361 as a junior and .371 as a freshman. … Committed to play baseball and football at West Virginia. … Bats left-handed.

Round 23, No. 703 – RHP Carter Rustad, Staley (Mo.) HS: Recently had fastball measured at 97 mph. … Ranked the No. 121 prospect by MLB Pipeline. … Committed to San Diego.

Round 24, No. 733 – SS Jose Torres, Calvert Hall College (Md.) HS: Four-year starter. … Helped lead Calvert Hall to its first conference title since 2013, closing out the championship game on the mound. … Committed to North Carolina State.

Round 25, No. 763 – LHP Dan Wirchansky, Pace University: In 12 games with 11 starts went 6-2 with a 1.62 ERA, .176 opponent batting average and 102 strikeouts in 78 1/3 innings. … Made six starts in 2018 and allowed just five runs (four earned) in 51 innings, giving up 24 hits and five walks with 63 strikeouts. … Pitched a perfect game March 4, 2018 vs. Dominican, striking out 16.

Round 26, No. 793 – C Zach Humphreys, TCU: Hit .277/.336/.431 with 34 RBI in 44 games as a redshirt junior.

Round 27, No. 823 – OF Zane Zurbrugg, Shoreline CC: Batted .385 with 26 steals, 30 runs and 28 RBI in 37 games in 2019.

Round 28, No. 853 – OF Andre Nnebe, Santa Clara: Hit just .223/.327/.354 as a junior with five home runs. … Played in only five games as a redshirt sophomore. … Hit .293 in 2017.

Round 29, No. 883 – 2B Jackie Urbaez, St. Thomas U.: In 2019, batted .268/.458/.463 with eight homers, 64 runs, 44 RBI and 12 steals in 60 games. … Led the nation with 87 runs in 2018, when he also batted .390/.489/.610 with 23 doubles, nine home runs and 74 RBI in 65 games. … Also played for Miami-Dade CC. … A switch-hitter.

Round 30, No. 913 – RHP Peyton Long, Central Methodist University: In 15 starts in 2019 went 9-3 with a 2.33 ERA, .205 opponent batting average and 115 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings.

Round 31, No. 943 – RHP Jonathan Jones, San Jacinto College North: Drafted in 28th round in 2018 by Philadelphia.

Round 32, No. 973 – RHP Jefferson Figueroa, Florida Virtual School: n/a

Round 33, No. 1003 – 1B Kevin Hardin, Metropolitan-Maple Woods CC: Batted .353/.421/.667 wih 13 home runs in 45 games. … Hit .330 with nine home runs in 37 games in 2018. … Left-handed hitter.

Round 34, No. 1033 – LHP Josh Shapiro, Marshall: As a senior, made 15 starts and went 5-3 with a 3.61 ERA and .226 opponent batting average.

Round 35, No. 1063 – SS Odrick Pitre, Alvin CC: Hit .278 with 34 runs, 26 RBI and four steals in 47 games. … A switch-hitter.

Round 36, No. 1093 – RHP Keegan McCarville, Santa Clara: Made 21 appearances in 2019 with nine starts. … Finished 4-7 with a 5.15 ERA while striking out 68 in 64 2/3 innings. … Pitched at Southern Mountain Community College from 2017-18. … Selected in the 24th round of the 2018 draft by Tampa Bay.

Round 37, No. 1123 – OF Abimael Gonzalez, Leadership Christian Academy (P.R.): n/a

Round 38, No. 1153 – RHP Eli Nabholz, Millersville U.: Won the PSAC East Pitcher of the Year in both 2018 and ’19 and tabbed All-PSAC East three times. … In senior year made 14 starts, going 9-2 with a 3.10 ERA, .234 opponent batting average and 80 strikeouts in 78 1/3 innings. … In three years at Millersville went 24-8 with a 2.74 ERA, .233 OBA and 265 K in 246 2/3 IP.

Round 39, No. 1183 – RHP Harrison Beethe, North Iowa CC: Pitched just eight innings this season, allowing four hits and eight walks with 15 strikeouts. … In two years, pitched 19 innings with 20 walks and 35 strikeouts.

Round 40, No. 1213 – RHP Tyler Keysor, Miami: Appeared in 22 games with five starts. … We 6-1 with a 3.78 ERA. … Pitched two years at Eastern Florida State College.