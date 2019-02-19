It’s official: Mike Moustakas is back.

The Milwaukee Brewers announced Tuesday that the veteran infielder is returning on a one-year contract, with a mutual option for 2020.

The 30-year-old hit .256 with eight homers and 33 RBI in 54 games for Milwaukee, which acquired him from the last-place Kansas City Royals on July 27.

A third baseman throughout his major-league career, manager Craig Counsell plans to experiment with moving Moustakas to second base during spring training, with fellow slugger Travis Shaw at third base.

Moustakas spent parts of eight seasons with the Royals before joining the Brewers, winning the the 2015 World Series alongside teammate Lorenzo Cain.