Brewers recall RHP Woodruff, option Houser to Triple-A

The Milwaukee Brewers recalled right-handed pitcher Brandon Woodruff and optioned right-hander Adrian Houser to Triple-A Colorado Springs, the team announced Friday.

Woodruff will join the Brewers for the first time since being optioned June 11.

The 25-year-old has appeared in nine games for Milwaukee this season, making four starts. In 23 1/3 innings of work, he has registered a 2-0 record, 5.01 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and has recorded 23 strikeouts and nine walks.

At Colorado Springs, Woodruff has started 10 contests for the Sky Sox, earning a 2-1 record, 3.02 ERA and 7.5 K/9 over 50 2/3 innings.

Houser was recalled by Milwaukee on Thursday to relieve a bullpen that pitched two extra-inning games in Miami earlier in the week. The 25-year-old gave up four runs and five hits in two innings of work during the Brewers’ 6-3 loss to Pittsburgh on Thursday.

Houser heads back to Coloardo Springs, where he has a 3.68 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings.