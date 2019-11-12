Bucks’ Middleton to miss three-to-four weeks with left thigh contusion
Khris Middleton is expected to miss three-to-four weeks with a left thigh injury, the Milwaukee Bucks announced Monday.
At best, that would mean Middleton could potentially return in early December.
Middleton underwent an MRI on Monday, one day after suffering a thigh contusion during Sunday night’s 121-119 win over Oklahoma City.
On the season, Middleton is averaging 18.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 30.8 minutes per game. The 28-year-old ranks second on the Bucks in points and rebounds.
A first-time All-Star last season, Middleton averaged 16.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and shot 43.5% from 3-point range during the Bucks’ postseason run to the Eastern Conference Finals.
Milwaukee resumes play Thursday night against Chicago.