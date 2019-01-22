MILWAUKEE — The home of the Milwaukee Brewers will be renamed when MillerCoors’ naming rights expire following the 2020 season.

MillerCoors said in a statement Tuesday the rights to Miller Park will go to American Family Insurance beginning in 2021. MillerCoors said American Family proactively pitched the Brewers “an incredibly rich offer” for future naming rights to the ballpark.

“We are excited to elevate our partnership with American Family Insurance, a heritage Wisconsin company that has been a sponsor of the Brewers since 2001 and one that shares our core values,” Brewers owner Mark Attanasio said in a statement.

The Brewers confirmed that their agreement with American Family Insurance begins in 2021, and will continue for 15 years.

Miller Park’s new name will be revealed at a later date.

The facility, with its convertible roof, was opened in 2001 and replaced Milwaukee County Stadium.