Miller Park International Soccer Showdown Sweepstakes Rules

THE MILLER PARK SOCCER SHOWDOWN SWEEPSTAKES

Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. PURCHASE DOES NOT INCREASE CHANCES OF WINNING. THE MILLER PARK SOCCER SHOWDOWN SWEEPSTAKES (THE “SWEEPSTAKES”) AND ANY ADVERTISEMENT RELATING THERETO IS INTENDED FOR PARTICIPATION ONLY WITHIN THE STATE OF WISCONSIN ( THE “TERRITORY”) AND SHALL BE CONSTRUED ACCORDING TO, AND GOVERNED EXCLUSIVELY BY CALIFORNIA STATE LAW. DO NOT PARTICIPATE IN THIS SWEEPSTAKES IF YOU ARE NOT A LEGAL RESIDENT WITHIN THE TERRITORY, PHYSICALLY LOCATED WITHIN THE TERRITORY AT THE TIME OF ENTRY, OR DO NOT FALL WITHIN THE ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS SET FORTH IN THESE OFFICIAL RULES. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW.

1. SWEEPSTAKES DESCRIPTION: The Miller Park Soccer Showdown Sweepstakes is sponsored by Fox Sports North, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company, which operates the Fox Sports North video programming services, which shall include the Fox Sports Wisconsin feed (“Sponsor”) located at 800 LaSalle Plaza, Suite 200, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402. The Sweepstakes, which website is located at https://www.foxsports.com/wisconsin (“Website”) shall begin June 25, 2018 and end July 6, 2018 (such entire period of time referred to hereinafter as the “Sweepstakes Period”). Up to a total of two (2) potential prizewinners for the Sweepstakes will be randomly selected to receive a prize as more specifically described below. By participating in this Sweepstakes, each entrant unconditionally accepts and agrees to comply with and abide by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor, which shall be final and binding in all matters relating to this Sweepstakes.

2. WHO MAY ENTER: This Sweepstakes is open only to legal residents of the state of Wisconsin who are eighteen (18) years of age or older at the time of entry. Void where prohibited by law. Directors, officers, and employees of Sponsor, Milwaukee Brewers Baseball Club, L.P., Mexican Football Federation, its member teams and affiliates, Fox Cable Network Services, LLC, Fox Entertainment Group, The News Corporation, Inc., and each of their respective parents, affiliated, or subsidiary companies, advertising, promotion, production services, fulfillment agencies, legal advisors, web masters and web suppliers (each a “Promotion Entity” collectively, the “Promotion Entities”), and each of their respective IRS dependents, immediate family members (children, spouse, parents, siblings) and individuals residing in their same household, whether or not related are not eligible to enter or win. The potential prizewinner of the Sweepstakes may be required to show proof of residency.

3. WHEN TO ENTER: The Sweepstakes begins at 12:00:01 a.m. Central Time (“CT”) on June 25, 2018, and ends at 11:59:59 p.m. CT on July 6, 2018 (the “Sweepstakes Period”). To be eligible for this Sweepstakes, all entries must be received by Sponsor by the end of the Sweepstakes Period. Sponsor’s database clocks shall be the official time keeping device for all entries received in connection with this Sweepstakes.

4. HOW TO ENTER: No purchase necessary to enter or win. Making a purchase will not improve your chances of winning. A device with Internet access is required to participate in this Sweepstakes. To be eligible for the Sweepstakes, during the Sweepstakes Period, each entrant must log on to the Website, which is located at https://www.foxsports.com/wisconsin and follow the links and instructions to the Sweepstakes’ registration page. Each entrant must then complete and submit all required information, which may include without limitation entrant’s full name, complete mailing address (including city, state, and zip code), telephone number (including area code), and e-mail address. Upon completion of the aforementioned process, the entrant will receive one (1) entry into the Sweepstakes.

Each entrant must provide a valid e-mail address to be eligible. Proof of entering the required information at the Website is not considered proof of delivery to or receipt by Sponsor of entry into the Sweepstakes. In the event of a dispute regarding the identity of who actually submitted an entry, the entry will be deemed submitted by the authorized account holder of the e-mail address supplied at the time of entry. An “authorized account holder” is defined as the natural person to whom the applicable e-mail address has been assigned by the internet access provider, on-line service provider, or other organization (e.g., business, educational institution, etc.) that is responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with the address submitted. The potential prizewinner may be required to provide Sponsor with proof that he/she is the authorized account holder of the e-mail address associated with the winning entry. There is no limit on the number of times an entrant may enter the Sweepstakes; so, enter as often as you like.

All requested information must be included on your official entry form to be eligible to win. No mechanically reproduced, illegible, forged, software-generated, other automated or incomplete entries will be accepted. Sweepstakes entries will be deemed null and void and will be rejected if not submitted through authorized, legitimate channels. If a dispute as to the identity of any entrant cannot be resolved to Sponsor’s satisfaction, the entry will be deemed ineligible. Entry must be made by the entrant, only in the manner as set forth herein. All other methods of entry are considered void.

All entries become the exclusive property of Sponsor and will not be acknowledged or returned. As permitted by law, each entrant agrees that personal information collected in connection with this Sweepstakes may be shared with the Promotion Entities and Sponsor’s’ other promotional partners to contact you regarding promotional updates; information; messages; and for other reasons via electronic and/or ordinary mail and, will be used by Sponsor and such promotional partners in compliance with their respective privacy practices. Without otherwise limiting the foregoing, any personal information supplied by a Sweepstakes entrant to Sponsor will be subject to Sponsor’s privacy policy posted at https://www.foxsports.com/privacy-policy (“Privacy Policy”). By entering the Sweepstakes related thereto, each entrant grants Sponsor permission to share your email address and any other personally identifiable information with the other Promotion Entities for the purpose of the Sweepstakes administration and Sweepstakes prize fulfillment. Sponsor will not sell, rent, transfer or otherwise disclose your personal data to any third party other than as described herein or in the Privacy Policy.

5. DRAWINGS AND PRIZEWINNER NOTIFICATIONS: Up to a total of two (2) potential prizewinners will be selected from all eligible entries received throughout the entire Sweepstakes Period. The prizewinners will be selected in a random prize drawing on or about July 9, 2018. Determination of the prizewinners shall be made by Sponsor or Sponsor’s agent in its sole and absolute discretion and such determination shall be final and binding. The potential prizewinners will be notified by e-mail and/or U.S. mail on or about July 9, 2018, using the contact information provided at the time of entry. Sponsor shall have no liability for any prizewinner notification that is lost, intercepted, or not received by a potential prizewinner for any reason. If the Sweepstakes’ selected prizewinners cannot be reached by e-mail, or U.S; mail, or does not respond within two (2) days of the initial attempt to notify the Sweepstakes’ potential prizewinner, the prize may be forfeited and an alternate prizewinner for the prize may be selected in a random drawing from the remaining eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Sponsor will attempt to contact up to two (2) potential prizewinners in accordance with the above procedure, after which the prize may go unawarded if the prize remains unclaimed. If any potential prizewinner is found to be ineligible, or if he or she has not complied with these Official Rules or declines the prize for any reason prior to award, such potential prizewinner will be disqualified and an alternate prizewinner may be selected in a random drawing from the remaining eligible entries received during Sweepstakes Period. Determination of the prizewinners shall be made by Sponsor or its agents in their sole and absolute discretion, and such determination shall be final and binding.

6. PRIZE/APPROXIMATE RETAIL VALUE (ARV)/ODDS: Up to a total of two prizes will be awarded. Each prize shall consist of (a) admission for four (4) to the July 11, 2018 professional soccer game; (b) pre-game and game warm-up access (“Pre-Game Activities”) for four (4); and (c) one (1) general admission parking pass. The total Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) for each prize is Two Hundred Fifty Dollars ($250). Sponsor is not responsible for game schedule changes and/or or cancellation. If the Pre-Game Activities or any portion thereof becomes unavailable, the Pre-Game Activities or the effected portion of the Pre-Game Activities will be cancelled without substantiation or compensation therefore. The Pre-Game Activities or the effected portion of the Pre-Game Activities of the prize will be deemed unavailable due to cancellation or unavailability of the Pre-Game Activities or the effected portion of the Pre-Game Activities for any reason, or if Sponsor determines that all or regulations applicable thereto cannot be met or waived on terms that it finds satisfactory in their sole discretion.

The ARV should all prizes be awarded in connection with this Sweepstakes is Five Hundred Dollars ($500). Each prizewinner shall be solely responsible for all other expenses not specified herein as being awarded including without limitation, delivery, processing and handling fees, food and beverages, gratuities, ground transportation, and/or personal purchases. The professional soccer game admissions and the Pre-Game Activities admissions are subject to all terms and conditions generally applicable thereto and printed thereon and are non-transferable and will be deemed void if sold, transferred, auctioned or assigned to any third party.

Odds of winning depend on the actual number of eligible entries received prior to the end of the Sweepstakes Period.

If applicable to any prize awarded herein, each prizewinner’s companions must be eighteen (18) years of age or older or if any such companion is under the age of eighteen (18), the prizewinner must be such companion’s parent or legal guardian in order to participate in the prize activities. Each prizewinner’s companions must sign and return a Liability Release and (where legal) a Publicity Release prior to ticketing of the Prize.

7. GENERAL PRIZE RESTRICTIONS: All Minors (as defined below) must be accompanied, at all times, by an adult. The potential prizewinners are subject to verification. The prizes are not redeemable for cash. No cash alternative or prize substitutions will be allowed except Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of comparable value if a prize listed is unavailable for any reason. The prizes are non-assignable and nontransferable. If lost, the prizes awarded herein will not be replaced. The prizes will not be substituted, except at Sponsor’s sole discretion due to unavailability and then only for a prize of equal or greater value except where prohibited by law. The prizewinners are solely responsible for the reporting and payment of any federal, state and/or local taxes on the prize received. If any potential prizewinner declines the prize, is found to be ineligible, or fails to comply with these Official Rules, such potential prizewinner may be disqualified and will forfeit the prize he or she otherwise might have received. If applicable to any prize awarded herein, in the event the prizewinner or his or her guest engage in behavior that (as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion) is obnoxious or threatening, illegal or that is intended to annoy, abuse, threaten any other person, Sponsor reserves the right to terminate the applicable event in whole or in part, and send the prizewinner and/or his or her guests home with no further compensation. Upon verification of each entrant’s win and compliance with these Official Rules, delivery of the prize will be coordinated by a representative of Sponsor and the prizewinner will receive further notification with details on how to claim the prize. All details and other restrictions of the prizes not specified in these Official Rules will be determined by Sponsor in its sole and absolute discretion.

8. GENERAL PRIZE CONDITIONS: Eligibility, age and all claims made by prizewinners are subject to verification. Sponsor and its agents are not responsible for fraudulent communications including without limitation phone calls, mail, and e-mails made by or sent to entrants. The prizewinners will be required to execute an Affidavit of Eligibility, a Liability Release and where imposing such condition is legal, a Publicity Release (“Prize Claim Documents”). If a prizewinner is not of legal age of majority in his or her state of residence (“Minor”) at Sponsor’s option, the prize either will be awarded in the name of the parent or legal guardian of the prizewinner,

or the parent or legal guardian of such prizewinner will be required to ratify and sign Prize Claim Documents. The Prize Claim Documents must be returned within the time frame indicated on the documents. If the potential prizewinner (or, in the case of a Minor, such Minor prizewinner’s parent or legal guardian) fails to return such documents within the prescribed time, or if a potential prizewinner is found to be ineligible, or if he/she does not comply with these Official Rules, then the potential prizewinner may be disqualified and an alternate prizewinner may be selected from the remaining eligible entries during the Sweepstakes Period. All applicable U.S., federal, state, and local taxes, duties, or other taxes or fees are the sole responsibility of the prizewinner, who may be issued a 1099 IRS tax form for the ARV of any awarded prize. Acceptance of a prize constitutes permission for the Sponsor’s and its agents to use said prizewinner’s name, photograph, likeness, statements, biographical information, voice, and city and state for all purposes and in all forms of media, in perpetuity, without further notice or compensation.

Depiction of any prize in any advertising, promotional materials, or on the Sweepstakes Websites (if any) may not reflect the actual prize delivered to the prizewinner. Sponsor or its agents shall not be responsible for delays in delivery of any prize once it has been shipped by Sponsor or its agents. Prizewinner shall bear all risk of loss or damage to the prize after it has been delivered to the prizewinner.

9. CONDITIONS OF PARTICIPATION: This Sweepstakes is subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws. By entering the Sweepstakes, each entrant hereby: (a) agrees that the Promotion Entities will have no liability whatsoever for, and shall be held harmless by participants against any liability for any injuries, losses or damages of any kind to person(s), including death, or property resulting in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from acceptance, possession, misuse or use of any prize or participation in this Sweepstakes or any Sweepstakes-related activity, or for any typographical or other error in the printing, offering or announcement of any prize; (b) releases the Promotion Entities from all liability, claims, action, or proceedings relating to this Sweepstakes and from injuries or damages arising in connection with or relating to participation in this Sweepstakes, or use or misuse of the prize; and (c) waives any right to claim ambiguity in the Sweepstakes or these Official Rules. Sponsor reserves the right to modify these Official Rules for clarification purposes without materially affecting the terms and conditions of the Sweepstakes, to void suspect entries and/or cancel, terminate or suspend any portion of this Sweepstakes should a virus, bugs, non-authorized human intervention or other causes beyond the control of Sponsor corrupts or impairs the administration, security, fairness or proper play of the Sweepstakes and, in any such event, at its discretion, select prizewinner(s) from eligible, non-suspect entries received prior to the event requiring such termination, cancellation or suspension. This Sweepstakes may not be used for any form of gambling.

10. IMPORTANT: PLEASE READ – GENERAL RELEASE AND LIMITATIONS ON LIABILITY. By entering the Sweepstakes, each entrant agrees that: (1) any and all disputes, claims, and causes of action arising out of or connected with the Sweepstakes, or any prizes awarded, shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action; (2) any and all claims, judgments and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costs associated with entering the Sweepstakes, but in no event will attorneys’ fees be awarded or recoverable; and (3) under no circumstances will any entrant be permitted to obtain any award for, and entrant hereby knowingly and expressly waives all rights to seek, punitive, incidental or consequential damages and/or any other damages, other than actual out-of-pocket expenses, and/or any and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased. Each entrant acknowledges and agrees that the Promotion Entities are not responsible for any costs, injuries, losses, or damages of any kind arising from or in connection with: (i) incomplete, lost, late, misdirected, or illegible entries or for failure to receive entries due to any cause, including without limitation human, transmission, or technical problems, failures, or malfunctions of any kind, whether originating with sender, with Sponsor, or otherwise, that may limit an entrant’s ability to participate in the Sweepstakes; (ii) incorrect or inaccurate information whether caused by internet users, or by any equipment or programming associated with or utilized in connection with this Sweepstakes and assume no responsibility for any error, omission, malfunction, interruption, deletion, defect, or delay in operation or transmission, communications line failure, theft, or destruction or unauthorized access to, tampering, or hacking; (iii) any injury or damage resulting from participation in the Sweepstakes and/or the use and/or misuse of any prize (including, without limitation, claims, costs, injuries, losses and damages related to personal injuries, death, damage to, loss or destruction of property, or any claims, costs, injuries, losses, or damages related to or based on the entrant’s rights of publicity or privacy); or (iv) the entrant’s claim that he or she has somehow been defamed or portrayed in a false light. Promotion Entities assume no responsibility for any errors or failures, delayed computer transmissions or network connections that are human or technical in nature, or for the incorrect or inaccurate capture of information, or the failure to capture any information. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any entrant it finds to be tampering with the Sweepstakes entry process or operation of the Sweepstakes or to be acting in an unsportslike or disruptive manner, or with intent to threaten, abuse or harass any other person. Sponsor reserves the right to modify, extend, suspend, or terminate the Sweepstakes if Sponsor determines, in its sole discretion, that the Sweepstakes is technically impaired or corrupted or that fraud or technical problems, failures or malfunctions or other causes beyond Sponsor’s control have destroyed or severely undermined or to any degree impaired the integrity, administration, security, proper play and/or feasibility of the Sweepstakes as contemplated herein. In the event Sponsor is prevented from awarding prizes or continuing with the Sweepstakes as contemplated herein by any event beyond its control, including but not limited to fire, flood, natural or man-made epidemic of health of other means, earthquake, explosion, labor dispute or strike, act of God or public enemy, satellite or equipment failure, riot or civil disturbance, terrorist threat or activity, war (declared or undeclared) or any federal state or local government law, order, or regulation, public health crisis (e.g., SARS), order of any court or jurisdiction, or other cause not reasonably within Sponsor’s control (each a “Force Majeure” event or occurrence), then subject to any governmental approval which may be required, Sponsor shall have the right to modify, suspend, or terminate the Sweepstakes. If the Sweepstakes is terminated before the designated end date, Sponsor will (if possible) select prizewinner in a random drawing from all eligible, non-suspect entries received as of the date of the event giving rise to the termination. Inclusion in such drawing shall be each entrant’s sole and exclusive remedy under such circumstances. These Official Rules cannot be modified or amended in any way except in a written document issued by a duly authorized representative of Sponsor. The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these Official Rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable or illegal, these Official Rules shall otherwise remain in effect and shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or illegal provision were not contained herein.

11. GOVERNING LAW: ALL ISSUES AND QUESTIONS CONCERNING THE CONSTRUCTION, VALIDITY, INTERPRETATION AND ENFORCEABILITY OF THESE OFFICIAL RULES, OR THE RIGHTS AND OBLIGATIONS OF ENTRANTS OR SPONSOR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SWEEPSTAKES OR IN CONNECTION WITH ANY SUBMISSION OR OTHER MATERIAL SUBMITTED IN CONNECTION WITH THE SWEEPSTAKES, SHALL BE GOVERNED BY AND CONSTRUED IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE INTERNAL LAWS OF THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA WITHOUT GIVING EFFECT TO ANY CHOICE OF LAW OF CONFLICT OF LAW RULES OR PROVISIONS THAT WOULD CAUSE THE APPLICATION OF ANY OTHER STATE’S LAWS. THE INVALIDITY OR UNENFORCEABILITY OF ANY PROVISION OF THESE RULES SHALL NOT AFFECT THE VALIDITY OR ENFORCEABILITY OF ANY OTHER PROVISION. IN THE EVENT THAT ANY PROVISION IS DETERMINED TO BE INVALID OR OTHERWISE UNENFORCEABLE OR ILLEGAL, THESE OFFICIAL RULES SHALL OTHERWISE REMAIN IN EFFECT AND SHALL BE CONSTRUED IN ACCORDANCE WITH THEIR TERMS AS IF THE INVALID OR ILLEGAL PROVISION WERE NOT CONTAINED HEREIN. IN NO EVENT WILL PROMOTION ENTITIES, BE RESPONSIBLE OR LIABLE FOR ANY DAMAGES OR LOSSES OF ANY KIND, INCLUDING DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL OR PUNITIVE DAMAGES ARISING OUT OF YOUR PARTICIPATION IN THE SWEEPSTAKES. WITHOUT LIMITING THE FOREGOING, ALL PRIZES ARE PROVIDED “AS IS,” WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EITHER EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AND THE PROMOTION ENTITIES HEREBY EXPRESSLY DISCLAIM ALL IMPLIED WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR NON-INFRINGEMENT. SOME JURISDICTIONS MAY NOT ALLOW LIMITATIONS OR EXCLUSION OF LIABILITY FOR INCIDENTAL OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES OR EXCLUSION OF IMPLIED WARRANTIES, SO SOME OF THE ABOVE LIMITATIONS OR EXCLUSIONS MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU. CHECK YOUR LOCAL LAWS FOR ANY RESTRICTIONS OR LIMITATIONS REGARDING THESE LIMITATIONS OR EXCLUSIONS. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THIS SWEEPSTAKES MAY BE A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO SEEK DAMAGES TO THE FULLEST EXTENT OF THE LAW.

12. COPY OF OFFICIAL RULES/WINNERS LIST: Visit https://www.foxsports.com/wisconsin to view a copy of the Official Rules or any legally required winners’ list. Any legally required winners’ list may be available for a period of thirty (30) days following the end of the Sweepstakes Period. The Official Rules may not be available following the end of the Sweepstakes Period.

13. SPONSOR:

Fox Sports North, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company,

(operator of Fox Sports North and Fox Sports Wisconsin)

800 LaSalle Plaza, Suite 200

Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402