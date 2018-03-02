Miley’s strong outing leads Brewers to 6-1 win over Arizona
BREWERS 6, DIAMONDBACKS 1
Wade Miley, hoping to crack Milwaukee’s rotation, struck out five over 2 1/3 shutout innings. Arizona starter Zack Godley threw three scoreless innings.
Milwaukee’s Hernan Perez brought in three runs with a triple in the fifth inning, and prospect Jacob Nottingham — who homered earlier in the week — picked up two RBI on a ninth-inning double.
With the win, Milwaukee improves to 6-1 in spring training.
