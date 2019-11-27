Khris Middleton, Bucks forward (↑ UP)

Middleton says he’s giving it a go tonight after missing seven games with a thigh contusion. The Bucks were undefeated in his absence and have won eight straight, but they stand to get even better with the All-Star forward back in the lineup. Middleton is averaging 18.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists through 10 games this season.

The Badgers men’s basketball team (↓ DOWN)

Things aren’t looking great for Wisconsin, now 0-3 away from Kohl Center to start the season. The Badgers fell 62-52 to Richmond on Monday in the Legends Classic, going just 7-for-17 from 3-point range and committing 15 turnovers. Things got even worse in the follow-up. The Badgers made just two 3s on a stunning 26 attempts Tuesday with 14 turnovers in a 59-50 loss to New Mexico.

Jonathan Taylor, Badgers running back (↑ UP)

If that really was his final game at Camp Randall Stadium, well, Taylor went out on a familiar note: By running all over Purdue. The junior rushed for 222 yards and a touchdown against the Boilermakers, his third consecutive 200-yard game. He gashed Purdue for 219 rushing yards and a touchdown as a freshman in 2017, then went off for 321 yards and three touchdowns last year.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks forward (↑ UP)

Giannis went off on the Jazz earlier this week, dropping 50 points, 14 rebounds, six assists and two steals without committing a turnover. Those are Michael Jordan-type numbers.

Wesley Matthews, Bucks forward (↑ UP)

Matthews scored a season-high 19 points on just nine shots against Utah. His last four games have been some of his most productive since returning to Wisconsin: He’s averaging 13.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest over that stretch, while shooting 54.5% from the field and 54.2% from deep on six 3-point tries per game.

Aaron Rodgers, Packers quarterback (↓ DOWN)

That was one of the worst games of Rodgers’ career. The 49ers slapped him with a strip sack on the Packers’ fifth play from scrimmage and never looked back, holding Rodgers to 104 passing yards and a touchdown on 33 attempts Sunday. He went 0-for-8 on passes that traveled 10-plus yards down field. The Jets’ Sam Darnold is the quarterback to throw for fewer yards on 30-plus attempts this season. The Packers and Vikings are now tied atop the NFC North, moving one step closer to a decisive meeting in Minneapolis in Week 16.

Aaron Jones, Packers running back (↓ DOWN)

In Rodgers’ defense (sort of), the 49ers shut everyone down. Jones averaged just 2.9 yards on 13 attempts after piling up three touchdowns and 93 rushing yards in Week 10. Easier games are ahead with the Giants and Redskins up next.

Za’Darius Smith, Packers linebacker (↑ UP)

If anyone came away from Sunday’s game looking alright it’s Smith. The veteran linebacker had six tackles, three quarterback hits and 1.5 sacks against the 49ers. He showed off a homemade “We heart Eileen” shirt after sacking Jimmy Garoppolo in the second quarter, a tribute to the ill mother of a Packers staffer.