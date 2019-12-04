D.J. Wilson, Bucks forward (↑ UP)

Wilson has been the beneficiary of back-to-back Milwaukee blowouts. After not playing in three straight games, Wilson received nearly 24 minutes of playing time in each of the Bucks’ 40+-point wins over the Hornets and Knicks. Against Charlotte, he had 11 points, making 3 of 8 3-pointers, and three rebounds. Wilson picked it up a notch against New York, though, recording a career-high 19 points and five rebounds. He made 8 of 9 shots, including 3-for-4 from 3.

Jack Coan, Badgers quarterback (↑ UP)

Coan has had his vocal critics this season – some in part because of his play but also partly because his name isn’t Graham Mertz – but the naysayers were quiet on Saturday. Coan had the best game of his collegiate career, throwing for 280 yards and two touchdowns with a personal-high 205.09 passer rating as Wisconsin toppled Minnesota on the road to reclaim Paul Bunyan’s Axe. The Gophers stacked the box to limit Jonathan Taylor and dared Coan to beat them. He did.

Orlando Arcia, Brewers shortstop (↓ DOWN)

Arcia did agree to a contract, avoiding arbitration, to stay with Milwaukee, but the Brewers’ trade for Luis Urias doesn’t necessarily bode well for his future. Sure, Urias could probably play third base in a pinch (although he’s only done so once in his brief MLB career) but second base is otherwise occupied by Keston Huira, which leaves Urias to play shortstop. You know, Arcia’s position. Arcia had a rough 2019, at the plate and in the field and was even sent to Triple-A for a while. Urias’ arrival clearly means Arcia is on notice.

Bryan Bulaga, Packers right tackle (↑ UP)

After having to leave the previous week’s game early against San Francisco due to a knee injury, Green Bay was prepared to be without Bulaga for their game against the New York Giants. No need to have worried; he played all but three sacks. That was big for the Packers, and quarterback Aaron Rodgers, as the dip from Bulaga to the backups is a big one. The proof is in the pudding as they say: Rodgers wasn’t sacked once by the Giants and threw four touchdown passes.

Markus Howard, Marquette guard (↑ UP and ↑ UP then ↓ DOWN)

The Golden Eagles’ stellar senior shooting guard broke the scoring record at the Orlando Invitational – twice. Howard tallied 40 points in a win over Davidson on Thanksgiving then poured in 51 (making 9 3s) the next day in Marquette’s win over USC. Alas, in the championship game, Maryland found a way to handcuff Howard, who made just 1 of 12 shots and was held to six points – the only time he’s ever had single-digit scoring while playing 30+ minutes in his four years.