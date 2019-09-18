Brandon Woodruff, Brewers pitcher (↑ UP)

Woodruff returned Tuesday, starting against the San Diego Padres after spending nearly two months on the injured list with an oblique injury. He struck out four through two scoreless innings before turning things over to the bullpen. The Brewers have now won four straight and 11 of their last 12. They enter Wednesday’s action just two games behind the division-leading St. Louis Cardinals and tied with the Chicago Cubs for the second wild-card spot.

Drew Pomeranz, Brewers pitcher (↑ UP)

The offense managed just four hits, but Pomeranz and the bullpen came through Tuesday. He slammed the door after the Brewers retook the lead in the seventh, retiring all six batters he faced in the eighth and ninth with four strikeouts to pick up his fifth career save and second since joining the Brewers.

Josh Hader, Brewers pitcher (↓ DOWN)

Ryan Braun‘s go-head grand slam almost wasn’t enough Sunday in the Brewers’ 7-6 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. Hader entered with a three-run lead and walked Yadier Molina with one out before giving up a two-run shot to Tommy Edman. It was the first home run Hader has allowed since Aug. 13. He retired the Cardinals’ final two batters, but any September struggles have to be slightly concerning for the Brewers following Hader’s rough patches back in April and August.

Aaron Jones, Packers running back (↑ UP)

Jones went off in Week 2 after struggling in the Packers’ opener, racking up 116 yard and a touchdown on the ground and tacking on four catches for 34 yards in a win over the Minnesota Vikings. He had a career-high 23 carries against the Vikings, averaging 5.04 yards per attempt, fourth amongst running backs with at least 15 carries in Week 2.

Kenny Clark, Packers defensive tackle (↑ UP)

The Packers hounded Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins into a number of major miscues, and Clark led the way. He was the only Packers defender to sack Cousins, recovering a fumble and registering two quarterback hits. It was another big day for the Packers’ defense, as Cousins managed just 14 completions on 32 attempts for 230 yards with two interceptions and a touchdown.

Mike Moustakas, Brewers third baseman (↑ UP)

Moustakas is hitting just .176 over his past five games, but he delivered Tuesday, hitting a tie-breaking leadoff home run in the seventh against the Padres.