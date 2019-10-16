Packers veteran Mason Crosby finally takes Lambeau Leap

Mason Crosby, Packers kicker (↑ UP)

Crosby, well-liked for most of his 13 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, had somehow never taken the Lambeau Leap prior to Monday’s game. He earned one with another perfect outing, clinching the Packers’ win over the Detroit Lions with a 23-yard field goal. Crosby made five kicks against the Lions — two field goals and three extra points — a little over a year after missing four field-goal tries and an extra-point attempt during a disastrous performance against Detroit in Week 5.

Jamaal Williams, Packers running back (↑ UP)

Williams’ share of the Packers’ backfield appeared to be waning after Jones went off against the Dallas Cowboys last week. Not so fast. Williams out-snapped Jones on Monday in his return from a concussion, finishing with 18 touches to Jones’ 15. He rushed for 104 yards on 14 carries, plus four catches for 32 yards and a touchdown. It’s just the second time Williams has gone over 100 rushing yards in a game.

Aaron Jones, Packers running back (↓ DOWN)

A week after piling up 182 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns — he literally waved goodbye to the Dallas Cowboys at one point — Jones is back in a timeshare after two notable gaffes. He dropped a sure touchdown pass during the Packers’ win over the Lions and fumbled on Green Bay’s final possession of the first quarter, finishing with 11 carries for 47 yards and four catches for just 13 yards.

Allen Lazard, Packers receiver (↑ UP)

Lazard was on the field for just 17 snaps Monday with the Packers’ receiving corps shorthanded, but the second-year pro out of Iowa State made the most of his limited reps. Lazard led the Packers with 65 receiving yards on four catches, hauling in his first career touchdown on a 35-yard bomb with just over nine minutes to play. The 23-year-old, who has a healthy rapport with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, could see an uptick in playing time. Davante Adams has now missed two games with a toe injury, while Geronimo Allison exited Monday’s game following a scary collision.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks forward (↑ UP)

The reigning MVP made his preseason debut last week, scoring 22 points in a win over the Indiana Pacers, then dropping 34 on the Dallas Mavericks. The games might not mean much, but Giannis is not messing around.

Cole Caufield, Badgers forward (↑ UP)

The 15th pick in this year’s NHL draft, Caufield spent the weekend on a line with the fifth pick, center Alex Turcotte, as Wisconsin opened its regular-season schedule with a trip east. Caufield picked up right where he left off after breaking Phil Kessel’s U.S. national team development program scoring record earlier this year. Caufield scored two goals each in a 5-3 loss to Boston College and an 11-5 win over Merrimack, becoming the first Badger with multiple goals in each of his first two games since Wisconsin resurrected the men’s hockey program in 1963. All three of Wisconsin’s first-round picks — Turcotte, Caufield and sophomore defenseman K’Andre Miller — scored twice against Merrimack. Caufield and the Badgers face a tougher challenge this weekend, when they host two-time defending champion Minnesota Duluth on Friday and Saturday on FOX Sports Wisconsin.