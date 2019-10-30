Aaron Jones, Packers running back (↑ UP)

Jones piled up a career-high 226 yards from scrimmage — the most by a Packers player in a single game since 2003 — and two touchdowns on 20 touches during the Packers’ win over the Chiefs on Sunday. He led the team with eight targets and put the Packers back in front in the fourth quarter, taking a quick pass from Rodgers 67 yards for a touchdown. No other Green Bay pass-catcher had more than five targets. Named the NFC offensive player of the week on Wednesday, Jones briefly exited last week’s game with a shoulder injury, but has another juicy matchup on tap against the Chargers, who have allowed a running back to go over 100 yards from scrimmage in each of their last four games.

Allen Lazard, Packers receiver (↑ UP)

Rodgers continues to develop a healthy rapport with the UW-Whitewater product in Davante Adams’ absence. He looked Lazard’s way five times against the Chiefs, while Lazard did his part, hauling in all five for 42 yards. He came up just short of a touchdown on a nine-yard reception in the first quarter, as Jamaal Williams punched it in from the one-yard line on the ensuing play.

Jonathan Taylor, Badgers running back (↓ DOWN)

Taylor was held to his worst rushing totals of the season Saturday during the Badgers’ 38-7 loss to Ohio State. He managed just 52 rushing yards on 20 attempts — 2.6 yards per carry — against the Buckeyes. That’s not a new development. Ohio State bottled Taylor up during their last meeting, the 2017 Big Ten title game, holding him to 41 yards on 15 attempts. It’s Taylor’s first game this year without a rushing touchdown.

Pat Connaughton, Bucks guard (↑ UP)

Held scoreless in 13 minutes during the Bucks’ loss to Miami on Saturday, Connaughton let it fly against Cleveland. He made four 3s on five attempts against the Cavaliers, scoring 17 points with four rebounds and four assists. It’s Connaughton’s highest scoring output since April 17, when he scored 18 points in Game 2 of the Bucks’ first-round series win over the Detroit Pistons.

Badgers men’s hockey team (↔ EVEN)

On the one hand, Granato’s Badgers are up to No. 7 in the USCHO.com poll following a 4-2 start, while Wisconsin leads the nation with 27 goals in just six games. On the other, his squad continues to struggle on the back end. The Badgers have allowed 20 goals — tied with Canisius for 46th nationally — while starting goalie Daniel Lebedeff has an .890 save percentage. Wisconsin split a weekend home series with No. 11 Clarkson, falling 4-0 on Friday before bouncing back for a 4-3 win on Saturday.