Aaron Jones, Packers running back (↑ UP)

Jones’ gaffes during the Packers win over Detroit in Week 6 — a fumble and an egregious drop — don’t seem to have harmed his status with quarterback Aaron Rodgers or head coach Matt LaFleur. Jones hauled in a spectacular touchdown catch to get the Packers on the board during their big win over the Raiders on Sunday. He caught all four of his targets against Oakland, finishing with 33 receiving yards, while carrying 12 times for 50 yards. Jamaal Williams, who paced the Packers’ backfield with 14 carries against Detroit, had just three against Oakland, while Jones had the edge in snaps 34-24. Jones hasn’t been able to keep up his torrid pace in Year 3 — he’s averaging four yards per carry after averaging 5.5 through his first two seasons — but has already matched his career high with nine total touchdowns through seven games.

Aaron Rodgers, Packers quarterback (↑ UP)

For all of Rodgers’ heroics over the years the Packers’ star had never had a perfect passer rating before Sunday. He went off against Oakland, throwing for 429 yards and five touchdowns, adding a score on the ground. He’s up to 351 career passing touchdowns, and is just the ninth quarterback to reach 350.

Wisconsin Badgers football (↓ DOWN)

The Badgers fell all the way from No. 6 to No. 13 in the AP top-25 poll following their loss to Illinois. The Illini, 31-point underdogs at home, capitalized on a pair of late Badgers turnovers to complete their stunning comeback. The loss puts a damper on Wisconsin’s upcoming matchup with undefeated Ohio State, which torched Northwestern over the weekend.

Jack Coan, Badgers quarterback (↓ DOWN)

Coan was stellar on third down for most of the Badgers’ game against Illinois. His one miscue was devastating, however. Coan converted on 10 third downs before throwing a pick on his 11th. The Illini turned that turnover into a 39-yard game-winning field goal. Coan was otherwise sharp against the Illini, going 24-for-32 for 264 passing yards and a touchdown.

Jonathan Taylor, Badgers running back (↑ UP)

Taylor is already up to 5,000 career rushing yards. The third player in FBS history to get there before the end of his junior season, Taylor reached the milestone during Wisconsin’s loss to Illinois, rushing for 132 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries. He’s up to 5,128 career rushing yards on just 763 carries and is on pace to pass Montee Ball (5,140 yards) for No. 2 on the Badgers all-time list this week.

Markus Howard, Marquette guard (↑ UP)

Howard, a senior, was named to the Associated Press preseason All-America team Tuesday. The reigning Big East Player of the Year and a consensus second-team All-American, Howard averaged 25 points per game last season, tops in the Big East.