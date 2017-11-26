Mercyhurst’s third period surge sinks No. 9 Badgers

MADISON, Wis. — Mercyhurst overcame a third-period deficit to defeat the No. 9 Wisconsin men’s hockey team 3-2 on Saturday night at the Kohl Center.

The Lakers rallied to score two goals in the final 12 minutes and won on Joshua Lammon’s go-ahead goal with 6:46 remaining.

The Badgers took an early 1-0 lead at the 1:59 mark of the game as Jason Ford crashed the net for a rebound.

The lead held through the first and into the second frame until Mercyhurst’s James Anderson locked the game at 1-1.

Wisconsin reclaimed the lead at the 5:27 point of the third period as Seamus Malone tallied his fifth goal of the season.

Mercyhurst rallied to score a pair in the final minutes while Brandon Wildung, who made 33 saves for the Lakers, made several key saves when Wisconsin had an extra attacker to secure the 3-2 win.

Wisconsin goaltender Kyle Hayton made 22 saves in the defeat.