Zimmer’s goal helps Badgers beat No. 10 Ohio State

Max Zimmer’s third period goal helped the Wisconsin Badgers take down No. 10 Ohio State 3-2 and put an end to the Buckeyes’ Big Ten title hopes.

With just over six minutes left in a tie game, Wyatt Kalynuk scored a power-play goal, but it was wiped off after review due to goalie interference. Soon after, Zimmer gave Wisconsin the lead for good with a rebound finish on the same power play.

After the Buckeyes took a 1-0 lead in the second period, Wisconsin’s Alex Turcotte tied the game at 1-1 before Brock Caufield gave the Badgers their first lead half way through the period.

Daniel Lebedeff totaled 35 saves on the night in goal for the Badgers.