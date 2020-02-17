Marquette slides down one spot to No. 19 in latest AP top 25 poll

The Marquette Golden Eagles were slotted at No. 19 in the latest AP top 25 poll released Monday afternoon.

Marquette (17-7 overall, 7-5 Big East) played just one game since last week’s poll, losing 72-71 to Villanova in a nail-biter. The Wildcats moved up from 15th to 12th after the win.

Marquette is 6-2 in its last eight games and will play against Creighton (Tuesday) and Providence (Saturday) this week.

AP top 25 poll (Week 16) — released Feb. 17

RANK TEAM PV RANK
1 Baylor 1
2 Gonzaga 2
3 Kansas 3
4 San Diego State 4
5 Dayton 6
6 Duke 7
7 Maryland 9
8 Florida State 8
9 Penn State 13
10 Kentucky 12
11 Louisville 5
12 Villanova 15
13 Auburn 11
14 Oregon 17
15 Creighton 23
16 Seton Hall 10
17 West Virginia 14
18 Colorado 16
19 Marquette 18
20 Iowa 21
21 Butler 19
22 Houston 20
23 BYU N/A
24 Arizona N/A
25 Ohio State N/A