Marquette slides down one spot to No. 19 in latest AP top 25 poll
FOX Sports Wisconsin
The Marquette Golden Eagles were slotted at No. 19 in the latest AP top 25 poll released Monday afternoon.
Marquette (17-7 overall, 7-5 Big East) played just one game since last week’s poll, losing 72-71 to Villanova in a nail-biter. The Wildcats moved up from 15th to 12th after the win.
Marquette is 6-2 in its last eight games and will play against Creighton (Tuesday) and Providence (Saturday) this week.
AP top 25 poll (Week 16) — released Feb. 17
|RANK
|TEAM
|PV RANK
|1
|Baylor
|1
|2
|Gonzaga
|2
|3
|Kansas
|3
|4
|San Diego State
|4
|5
|Dayton
|6
|6
|Duke
|7
|7
|Maryland
|9
|8
|Florida State
|8
|9
|Penn State
|13
|10
|Kentucky
|12
|11
|Louisville
|5
|12
|Villanova
|15
|13
|Auburn
|11
|14
|Oregon
|17
|15
|Creighton
|23
|16
|Seton Hall
|10
|17
|West Virginia
|14
|18
|Colorado
|16
|19
|Marquette
|18
|20
|Iowa
|21
|21
|Butler
|19
|22
|Houston
|20
|23
|BYU
|N/A
|24
|Arizona
|N/A
|25
|Ohio State
|N/A