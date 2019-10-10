Marquette guard Howard named to Big East preseason first team

Seton Hall guard Myles Powell was selected as the 2019-20 Big East preseason Player of the Year, the conference announced Thursday.

Marquette star guard Markus Howard, the reigning Big East Player of the Year, was named to the conference’s preseason first team.

Howard took home the award last season after posting career numbers — 25.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 40.3% from 3-point range. He led Marquette to its best record in Steve Wojciechowski’s five-year reign (24-10), although the Golden Eagles’ season abruptly ended with an 83-64 loss to Murray State in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

Howard is joined on the Big East’s preseason first team with Butler guard Kamar Baldwin, Creighton guard Ty-Shon Alexander, Providence’s Alpha Diallo and Xavier forward Naji Marshall.

Marquette was picked to finish fourth in the preseason poll, behind Seton Hall, Villanova and Xavier. The Golden Eagles’ outlook on the season took a big hit when brothers Sam and Joey Hauser, the team’s second- and third-leading scorers in 2018-19, transferred in May. Sam, the elder brother, will play for Virginia while Joey will suit up for Michigan State.

The Golden Eagles begin the 2019-20 campaign Oct. 29 with an exhibition matchup with St. Norbert at Fiserv Forum.