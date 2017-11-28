Sharpshooting Hauser leads Marquette past Eastern Illinois in OT

MILWAUKEE — Sam Hauser hit six 3-pointers and finished with 30 points and four assists — all career highs — and Andrew Rowsey scored five of his 15 points in overtime to help Marquette beat Eastern Illinois 86-83 on Monday night.

Hauser was 10-of-15 shooting and tied his career best with nine rebounds. Marquette (4-2) never trailed after Hauser’s sixth 3-pointer opened overtime.

Montell Goodwin answered with 3 for Eastern Illinois (2-4) before Rowsey hit another trey to give the Golden Eagles a 74-71 lead and Sacar Anim hit two free throws to make it a four-point lead with 2 minutes left. The Panthers twice trimmed their deficit to one point, the last coming when Ray Crossland was fouled as he hit a 3-pointer and the ensuing free throw made it 82-81 with 14 seconds left. Hauser and Markus Howard, who finished with 14 points, each hit 2 of 2 free throws from there to seal it.

Jajuan Starks had a career-high 27 points and grabbed eight rebounds for Eastern Illinois. Goodwin and Muusa Dama added 12 points apiece and Terrell Lewis tied his career best with 10 assists.

Rowsey converted a 3-point play and, after Lewis hit 1 of 2 free throws to give the Panthers a 68-66 lead, Hauser made two foul shots with nine seconds left to force overtime. Lewis missed a 3 at the buzzer for Eastern Illinois.