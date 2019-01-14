Winners of three straight, Marquette moves up to No. 15

Markus Howard had himself a week.

The junior guard put up a school-record 53 points in a dramatic 106-104 overtime victory over Creighton on Wednesday, then followed it up with 26 points, six rebounds and six assists in a win over Seton Hall at home Saturday.

Those two wins — and three straight overall — boosted Marquette up six spots in the latest AP top 25 poll, from No. 21 to No. 15.

The No. 15 ranking is the highest of the season for the Golden Eagles, who have been in the AP top 25 for six straight weeks.

Marquette visits conference rival Georgetown on Tuesday night and hosts the Providence Friars on Sunday at Fiserv Forum.

Elsewhere in the poll, Florida State climbed two spots to No. 11 despite a loss to No. 1 Duke, followed by No. 12 Kentucky — which joined Marquette as the week’s biggest climber by rising six spots. No. 16 Buffalo and No. 20 Oklahoma rose three spots.

There were four new teams in the poll, led by No. 18 Mississippi — which is ranked for the first time since January 2013. No. 19 Maryland, No. 22 Villanova and No. 23 Iowa returned after appearances earlier this season.

Ohio State, Iowa State, St. John’s and TCU all fell out of the poll after two-loss weeks.

AP top 25 poll — Week 11 (released Jan. 14)