NCAA bracketology roundup: Marquette keeps climbing

As the college basketball season heats up, FOX Sports Wisconsin will round up what experts are saying about the chances for Marquette to make the NCAA tournament in March. This is the third edition of the 2019 bracket roundup.

Last week, we wondered if Marquette, then 14-0 at Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum, could keep things going away from home.

The Golden Eagles have suffered a few scares on the road in recent weeks, namely a three-point win at Georgetown and an overtime win at Creighton.

Eh, whatever.

Marquette stretched its winning streak to eight games with two more road wins this week, rolling past Xavier en route to its first top-10 ranking in nearly a decade.

They topped Butler a few days later, moving to 8-1 in Big East play.

If they keep this up, head coach Steve Wojciechowski’s squad could wind up in uncharted territory come next week.

The Golden Eagles moved up two spots to No. 10 in the AP top-25 poll on Monday, and haven’t been ranked higher than No. 8 (they were last ranked No. 8 on Feb. 27, 2012) since the 1970s.

A slightly more intimidating test is still to come — No. 14 Villanova on Saturday in Milwaukee — but the Golden Eagles are also climbing over on Bracket Matrix.

A quick reminder: Bracket Matrix compiles 99 different brackets from across the industry (ESPN, FOX, SB Nation, some undergrads at Yale and everything in between).

The Golden Eagles are a three seed this week (an average of 3.67), up from a four last week, alongside No. 9 North Carolina, No. 13 Houston and No. 15 Louisville.

They’re far-and-away the highest-rated team in the Big East, with Villanova checking in next as a five seed.

Marquette has a handful of twos on that list, while a few sites have the Golden Eagles down in the sevens and eights somehow.

The Athletic, which isn’t accounted for on Bracket Matrix just yet, has Marquette as a three seed taking on Old Dominion, a 14.

Check out what a few of the big-name outlets (and those Yale kids) thought of the Golden Eagles this week: