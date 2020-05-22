Brendan Bailey leaves Marquette to pursue professional basketball career

Brendan Bailey, who played the past two seasons at Marquette, is leaving the program to pursue his professional basketball career.

Golden Eagles head coach Steve Wojciechowski announced the news Friday afternoon.

“We wish Brendan the best of luck and are supportive of his decision to take the next step in his basketball career to the professional level,” Wojciechowski said in a statement. “We are thankful for his contributions to our program the last two seasons and will do all we can to assist him with the process. His best basketball is ahead of him and we can’t wait to see where his journey takes him next.”

After averaging 3.2 points in 34 contests (three starts) as a freshman, Bailey registered 7.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.1 assist in 30 games (30 starts) in 2019-20. Bailey finished fourth on the team in points behind Markus Howard (27.8), Sacar Anim (13.1) and Koby McEwen (9.5).

Bailey submitted his name into consideration for the 2020 NBA draft in April.

“These past two years at Marquette have been incredible,” Bailey said. “I would like to say thank you to my coaches, teammates and the entire Marquette community. You have helped me in so many ways and have given me two of the best years of my life.”

Bailey’s father, Thurl Bailey, was the seventh overall pick of the 1983 draft and played 13 seasons in the NBA.