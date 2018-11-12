Marquette jumps into AP Top 25 poll at No. 24

There were two new teams in the poll with No. 24 Marquette and No. 25 Buffalo.

More Marquette coverage

It’s the first appearance for Marquette in nearly five years since last appearing at No. 25 in November 2013. The Golden Eagles began their season by beating UMBC 67-42 and Bethune-Cookman 92-59.

As for Buffalo, it’s the first AP Top 25 appearance in program history. It comes after the Bulls got 43 points and 14 rebounds from CJ Massinburg to beat then-No. 13 West Virginia on the road — another marquee upset for a team that beat Arizona and eventual No. 1 overall NBA draft pick Deandre Ayton in the first round of last year’s NCAA Tournament.

RANK TEAM PVS. RANK
1 Duke

4

2 Kansas

1

3 Gonzaga

3

4 Virginia

5

5 Tennessee

6

6 Nevada

7

7 North Carolina

8

8 Villanova

9

9 Auburn

11

10 Kentucky

2

11 Michigan State

10

12 Kansas State

12

13 Oregon

14

14 Florida State

17

15 Syracuse

16

16 Virginia Tech

15

17 Mississippi State

18

18 Michigan

19

19 Clemson

22

20 UCLA

21

21 TCU

20

22 LSU

23

23 Purdue

24

24 Marquette

N/A

25 Buffalo

N/A