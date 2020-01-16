Howard scores 35 to help Marquette beat Xavier 85-65

MILWAUKEE — Markus Howard scored 35 points with five 3-pointers and Marquette beat Xavier 85-65 on Wednesday to end a two-game losing streak.

Sacar Anim scored 12 points with eight rebounds and three steals for Marquette (12-5, 2-3 Big East Conference). Koby McEwen and Theo John each score 10 while John grabbed seven rebounds.

Tyrique Jones scored 16 points for the Musketeers (12-6, 1-4). Naji Marshall added 15 points and eight rebounds, Paul Scruggs 11 and Zach Freemantly 10.

Both teams take on Georgetown the next time they take the floor. Marquette will be on the road for its matchup against the Hoyas on Saturday, while Xavier heads home to host Georgetown on Wednesday.