Howard leads balanced attack as Marquette beats Charleston Southern 76-55

Markus Howard led five Golden Eagles in double figures as Marquette cruised past Charleston Southern 76-55 on Tuesday night.

Howard finished with 17 points and seven rebounds, while Joseph Chartouny added 13 points and Sam Hauser scored 12.

Ed Morrow and Brendan Bailey each tallied 10 points to provide a spark off the bench.

After building a 38-28 halftime advantage, Marquette extended the lead 50-32 four minutes into the second half and maintained a double-digit lead for the remainder of the game.

The Golden Eagles finished at 47.6 percent shooting and made 13 3-pointers in the win.