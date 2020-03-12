Dodgers beat Brewers 4-1 in rain-shortened game

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Brewers 4-1 on Wednesday in Glendale, Ariz. in a game called in the bottom of the seventh inning due to rain.

Corey Seager hit a solo home run off Freddy Peralta in the second inning to give the Dodgers an early lead.

Milwaukee tied the game at 1-1 in the fourth off an RBI double by Orlando Arcia.

The Dodgers responded with a three-run fifth inning to take a 4-1 lead.

Peralta pitched 4.1 innings and allowed three runs on three hits. He also struck out eight — a spring-high for Brewers pitchers.

Milwaukee second baseman Keston Hiura had a pair of hits in the loss.