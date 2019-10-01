Lorenzo Cain and Ryan Braun are banged up, but both outfielders made the Milwaukee Brewers‘ 25-man roster for Tuesday’s National League wild-card game against the Washington Nationals.

Cain exited the Brewers’ loss to the Colorado Rockies on Saturday with a sprained ankle following a collision at home plate. Braun missed the final two games of the regular season with a calf strain, but was optimistic that he’d be available for the postseason.

The Brewers’ roster features 10 pitchers and a few notable omissions: Zach Davies, Gio Gonzalez and Jimmy Nelson, all of whom pitched during Milwaukee’s three-game series with Colorado over the weekend.

Davies started Friday, while Gonzalez pitched Saturday and Nelson pitched Sunday.

The Nationals’ roster features nine pitchers, including starters Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg and Patrick Corbin.