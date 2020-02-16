Late surge not enough as Badgers fall to Penn State 3-2

A pair of late surges weren’t enough as the Wisconsin Badgers fell to No. 9 Penn State 3-2 on Saturday night at the Kohl Center.

Down 2-0 after one period, the Badgers began to surge in the second as Ty Pelton-Byce scored with just 11 seconds left in the frame.

The Nittany Lions put an end to the momentum, however, scoring early in the third period to take back their two-goal lead.

After swapping goalie Daniel Lebedeff for an extra attacker, Wisconsin’s Dylan Holloway scored with a minute to play in the third, but it wasn’t enough as Penn State held on to even the series.

Lebedeff tallied 33 saves between the pipes for Wisconsin.