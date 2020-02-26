Hader strikes out side in spring debut, Brewers rally to tie Giants 3-3

Josh Hader struck out the side in his spring debut and the Brewers rallied in the ninth to tie the Giants, 3-3.

After being held scoreless through eight innings, Milwaukee scored three runs in the top of the ninth to tie the game. Mario Feliciano’s two-run double and Lucas Ercag’s RBI single drew the game even.

Bobby Wahl also made his first spring appearance, pitching for the first time since getting injured last March. He struck out two of the three batters faced.

The Giants scored early off Milwaukee starter Josh Lindblom to take a 1-0 lead in the first inning.

Brandon Crawford hit a solo home run off Eric Lauer in the third before San Fransisco tacked on another run in the seventh off an RBI groundout by Abiatal Avelino.