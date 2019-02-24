Ess scores twice, Badgers cruise past No. 19 Penn State 7-3

Josh Ess scored twice and the Badgers cruised to a 7-3 victory over No. 19 Penn State on Saturday to earn the series split.

Wisconsin took a two-goal lead in the first period thanks to goals from Ess and Jack Gorniak.

The Badgers added three more in the second, including a short-handed goal from Tarek Baker and a second goal from Ess.

Penn State scored a pair of goals to make it a 5-2 game heading into the third, but Matthew Freytag and Seamus Malone tallied the Badgers’ sixth and seventh goals of the night to seal a 7-3 victory over the Nittany Lions.

Goaltender Daniel Lebedeff made 38 saves in the win.