Just over one-third of AP voters left Badgers off top-25 ballot
We all can probably agree that Wisconsin laid an egg at Michigan this past Saturday.
Even so, keeping in mind that the Wolverines were ranked higher, the Badgers were a double-digit underdog in Vegas and this was a road game, it led one to wonder just how far Wisconsin would drop in the Associate Press top-25 poll. The answer: eight spots, from 15 to 23.
Of the 61 AP voters, 21 left Wisconsin off their ballot, or 34.4 percent. Last week, only one person did — Andy Greder — and this week he had the Badgers at No. 20 (lending credence to my theory that he just forgot to list UW in his top 25).
Most voters who have Wisconsin unranked had the Badgers at 15 or lower last week, but two had Wisconsin ranked No. 10 in Week 7 (Ben Jones, Sean Manning). That would be a 16-spot drop, which was matched by Conor O’Neill (9 to 25).
A few voters dropped Wisconsin just two slots, most notably Dave Southern (16 to 18) and Rachel Richlinski (17 to 19).
Here’s the complete rankings from this week with a comparison to the voting from Week 7:
|Voter
|Week 8
|Week 7
|Soren Petro, WHB Kansas City
|15
|10
|Chris Solari, Detroit Free Press
|16
|10
|Sam McKewon, Omaha World-Herald
|16
|13
|Dave Southorn, Idaho Statesman
|18
|16
|Steve Layman, WTVF-TV Nashville
|18
|14
|Bob Asmussen, Champaign News-Gazette
|19
|8
|Brandon Marcello, 247 Sports
|19
|10
|Chris Murray, Reno Gazette-Journal
|19
|16
|Dylan Sinn, Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
|19
|13
|Joey Kaufman, Southern Cal News Group
|19
|14
|Neill Ostrout, Journal Inquirer
|19
|15
|Rachel Richlinski, WLBT/FOX 40
|19
|17
|Scott Hamilton, Winston-Salem Journal
|19
|13
|Steve Batterson, Quad City Times
|19
|11
|Aaron McMann, Mlive Media Group
|20
|12
|Andy Greder, St. Paul Pioneer Press
|20
|n/a
|Brent Axe, Syracuse Media Group
|20
|13
|Grace Raynor, The Post and Courier
|20
|13
|Jonny Miller, WBZ Radio
|20
|9
|Keith Sargeant, NJ.com
|20
|18
|Kirk Bohls, Austin American-Statesman
|20
|12
|Lauren Brownlow, WRAL Baltimore
|20
|9
|Mike Barber, Richmond Times-Dispatch
|20
|12
|Pat Dooley, Gainesville Sun
|20
|16
|Robert Gagliardi, Laramie Boomerang
|20
|11
|Brian Howell, Daily Camera
|21
|14
|John Bednarowski, Marietta Daily Journal
|21
|9
|Matt Brown, The Athletic
|21
|18
|Chuck Carlton, Dallas Morning News
|22
|15
|Jerry DiPaola, Pittsburgh Tribune-Review
|22
|16
|Robert Cessna, Bryan-College Station Eagle
|22
|14
|Scott Rabalais, The Advocate
|22
|15
|Adam Jude, Seattle Times
|23
|20
|Ferd Lewis, Honolulu Star-Advertiser
|23
|15
|Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner-Herald
|23
|15
|Matt McCoy, WTVN-AM Columbus
|23
|14
|Michael Lev, Arizona Daily Star
|23
|16
|David Briggs, Toledo Blade
|24
|12
|Conor O’Neill, Winston-Salem Journal
|25
|9
|Ryan Aber, The Oklahoman
|25
|15
|Ben Jones, Tuscaloosa News
|n/a
|10
|Blake Toppmeyer, Knoxville News Sentinel
|n/a
|12
|Brett McMurphy, Stadium Network
|n/a
|19
|Don Williams, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
|n/a
|12
|Doug Lesmerises, Cleveland Plain Dealer
|n/a
|17
|Eric Hansen, South Bend Tribune
|n/a
|14
|Garland Gillen, WVUE-TV New Orleans
|n/a
|18
|Garry Smits, Florida Times-Union
|n/a
|18
|Gary Horowitz, Statesman Journal
|n/a
|17
|Jason Galloway, Wisconsin State Journal
|n/a
|19
|Jim Alexander, The Press Enterprise
|n/a
|20
|John Clay, Lexington Herald-Leader
|n/a
|13
|Jon Wilner, San Jose Mercury News
|n/a
|18
|Kellis Robinett, Wichita Eagle
|n/a
|16
|Matt Baker, Tampa Bay Times
|n/a
|16
|Rece Davis, ESPN
|n/a
|16
|Rob Long, WJFK-FM Washington, D.C.
|n/a
|17
|Sean Manning, The Dominion Post
|n/a
|10
|Steve Virgen, Albuquerque Journal
|n/a
|15
|Tom Murphy, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
|n/a
|14
|Tony Parks, KZNS Salt Lake City
|n/a
|17
