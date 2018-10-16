Just over one-third of AP voters left Badgers off top-25 ballot

We all can probably agree that Wisconsin laid an egg at Michigan this past Saturday.

Even so, keeping in mind that the Wolverines were ranked higher, the Badgers were a double-digit underdog in Vegas and this was a road game, it led one to wonder just how far Wisconsin would drop in the Associate Press top-25 poll. The answer: eight spots, from 15 to 23.

Of the 61 AP voters, 21 left Wisconsin off their ballot, or 34.4 percent. Last week, only one person did — Andy Greder — and this week he had the Badgers at No. 20 (lending credence to my theory that he just forgot to list UW in his top 25).

Most voters who have Wisconsin unranked had the Badgers at 15 or lower last week, but two had Wisconsin ranked No. 10 in Week 7 (Ben Jones, Sean Manning). That would be a 16-spot drop, which was matched by Conor O’Neill (9 to 25).

A few voters dropped Wisconsin just two slots, most notably Dave Southern (16 to 18) and Rachel Richlinski (17 to 19).

Here’s the complete rankings from this week with a comparison to the voting from Week 7:

Voter Week 8 Week 7 Soren Petro, WHB Kansas City 15 10 Chris Solari, Detroit Free Press 16 10 Sam McKewon, Omaha World-Herald 16 13 Dave Southorn, Idaho Statesman 18 16 Steve Layman, WTVF-TV Nashville 18 14 Bob Asmussen, Champaign News-Gazette 19 8 Brandon Marcello, 247 Sports 19 10 Chris Murray, Reno Gazette-Journal 19 16 Dylan Sinn, Fort Wayne Journal Gazette 19 13 Joey Kaufman, Southern Cal News Group 19 14 Neill Ostrout, Journal Inquirer 19 15 Rachel Richlinski, WLBT/FOX 40 19 17 Scott Hamilton, Winston-Salem Journal 19 13 Steve Batterson, Quad City Times 19 11 Aaron McMann, Mlive Media Group 20 12 Andy Greder, St. Paul Pioneer Press 20 n/a Brent Axe, Syracuse Media Group 20 13 Grace Raynor, The Post and Courier 20 13 Jonny Miller, WBZ Radio 20 9 Keith Sargeant, NJ.com 20 18 Kirk Bohls, Austin American-Statesman 20 12 Lauren Brownlow, WRAL Baltimore 20 9 Mike Barber, Richmond Times-Dispatch 20 12 Pat Dooley, Gainesville Sun 20 16 Robert Gagliardi, Laramie Boomerang 20 11 Brian Howell, Daily Camera 21 14 John Bednarowski, Marietta Daily Journal 21 9 Matt Brown, The Athletic 21 18 Chuck Carlton, Dallas Morning News 22 15 Jerry DiPaola, Pittsburgh Tribune-Review 22 16 Robert Cessna, Bryan-College Station Eagle 22 14 Scott Rabalais, The Advocate 22 15 Adam Jude, Seattle Times 23 20 Ferd Lewis, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 23 15 Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner-Herald 23 15 Matt McCoy, WTVN-AM Columbus 23 14 Michael Lev, Arizona Daily Star 23 16 David Briggs, Toledo Blade 24 12 Conor O’Neill, Winston-Salem Journal 25 9 Ryan Aber, The Oklahoman 25 15 Ben Jones, Tuscaloosa News n/a 10 Blake Toppmeyer, Knoxville News Sentinel n/a 12 Brett McMurphy, Stadium Network n/a 19 Don Williams, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal n/a 12 Doug Lesmerises, Cleveland Plain Dealer n/a 17 Eric Hansen, South Bend Tribune n/a 14 Garland Gillen, WVUE-TV New Orleans n/a 18 Garry Smits, Florida Times-Union n/a 18 Gary Horowitz, Statesman Journal n/a 17 Jason Galloway, Wisconsin State Journal n/a 19 Jim Alexander, The Press Enterprise n/a 20 John Clay, Lexington Herald-Leader n/a 13 Jon Wilner, San Jose Mercury News n/a 18 Kellis Robinett, Wichita Eagle n/a 16 Matt Baker, Tampa Bay Times n/a 16 Rece Davis, ESPN n/a 16 Rob Long, WJFK-FM Washington, D.C. n/a 17 Sean Manning, The Dominion Post n/a 10 Steve Virgen, Albuquerque Journal n/a 15 Tom Murphy, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette n/a 14 Tony Parks, KZNS Salt Lake City n/a 17

