Just over one-third of AP voters left Badgers off top-25 ballot

We all can probably agree that Wisconsin laid an egg at Michigan this past Saturday.

Even so, keeping in mind that the Wolverines were ranked higher, the Badgers were a double-digit underdog in Vegas and this was a road game, it led one to wonder just how far Wisconsin would drop in the Associate Press top-25 poll. The answer: eight spots, from 15 to 23.

Of the 61 AP voters, 21 left Wisconsin off their ballot, or 34.4 percent. Last week, only one person did — Andy Greder — and this week he had the Badgers at No. 20 (lending credence to my theory that he just forgot to list UW in his top 25).

Most voters who have Wisconsin unranked had the Badgers at 15 or lower last week, but two had Wisconsin ranked No. 10 in Week 7 (Ben Jones, Sean Manning). That would be a 16-spot drop, which was matched by Conor O’Neill (9 to 25).

A few voters dropped Wisconsin just two slots, most notably Dave Southern (16 to 18) and Rachel Richlinski (17 to 19).

Here’s the complete rankings from this week with a comparison to the voting from Week 7:

Voter Week 8 Week 7
Soren Petro, WHB Kansas City 15 10
Chris Solari, Detroit Free Press 16 10
Sam McKewon, Omaha World-Herald 16 13
Dave Southorn, Idaho Statesman 18 16
Steve Layman, WTVF-TV Nashville 18 14
Bob Asmussen, Champaign News-Gazette 19 8
Brandon Marcello, 247 Sports 19 10
Chris Murray, Reno Gazette-Journal 19 16
Dylan Sinn, Fort Wayne Journal Gazette 19 13
Joey Kaufman, Southern Cal News Group 19 14
Neill Ostrout, Journal Inquirer 19 15
Rachel Richlinski, WLBT/FOX 40 19 17
Scott Hamilton, Winston-Salem Journal 19 13
Steve Batterson, Quad City Times 19 11
Aaron McMann, Mlive Media Group 20 12
Andy Greder, St. Paul Pioneer Press 20 n/a
Brent Axe, Syracuse Media Group 20 13
Grace Raynor, The Post and Courier 20 13
Jonny Miller, WBZ Radio 20 9
Keith Sargeant, NJ.com 20 18
Kirk Bohls, Austin American-Statesman 20 12
Lauren Brownlow, WRAL Baltimore 20 9
Mike Barber, Richmond Times-Dispatch 20 12
Pat Dooley, Gainesville Sun 20 16
Robert Gagliardi, Laramie Boomerang 20 11
Brian Howell, Daily Camera 21 14
John Bednarowski, Marietta Daily Journal 21 9
Matt Brown, The Athletic 21 18
Chuck Carlton, Dallas Morning News 22 15
Jerry DiPaola, Pittsburgh Tribune-Review 22 16
Robert Cessna, Bryan-College Station Eagle 22 14
Scott Rabalais, The Advocate 22 15
Adam Jude, Seattle Times 23 20
Ferd Lewis, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 23 15
Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner-Herald 23 15
Matt McCoy, WTVN-AM Columbus 23 14
Michael Lev, Arizona Daily Star 23 16
David Briggs, Toledo Blade 24 12
Conor O’Neill, Winston-Salem Journal 25 9
Ryan Aber, The Oklahoman 25 15
Ben Jones, Tuscaloosa News n/a 10
Blake Toppmeyer, Knoxville News Sentinel n/a 12
Brett McMurphy, Stadium Network n/a 19
Don Williams, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal n/a 12
Doug Lesmerises, Cleveland Plain Dealer n/a 17
Eric Hansen, South Bend Tribune n/a 14
Garland Gillen, WVUE-TV New Orleans n/a 18
Garry Smits, Florida Times-Union n/a 18
Gary Horowitz, Statesman Journal n/a 17
Jason Galloway, Wisconsin State Journal n/a 19
Jim Alexander, The Press Enterprise n/a 20
John Clay, Lexington Herald-Leader n/a 13
Jon Wilner, San Jose Mercury News n/a 18
Kellis Robinett, Wichita Eagle n/a 16
Matt Baker, Tampa Bay Times n/a 16
Rece Davis, ESPN n/a 16
Rob Long, WJFK-FM Washington, D.C. n/a 17
Sean Manning, The Dominion Post n/a 10
Steve Virgen, Albuquerque Journal n/a 15
Tom Murphy, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette n/a 14
Tony Parks, KZNS Salt Lake City n/a 17

