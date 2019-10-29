Some AP voters moved Badgers up on top-25 ballot after Ohio State loss

COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 26: Quarterback Jack Coan #17 of the Wisconsin Badgers is sacked in the second quarter by Chase Young #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium on October 26, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

When Wisconsin lost at unranked Illinois it was no surprise that the Badgers slid down seven spots in the Associated Press top-25 poll.

But what would happen after UW’s blowout loss at Ohio State? After all, Wisconsin was a two-touchdown underdog in this road game.

The Badgers weren’t the only ranked team to lose last week, either. Then No. 5 Oklahoma, No. 8 Notre Dame, No. 9 Auburn, No. 15 Texas. No. 23 Iowa State and No. 24 Arizona State also fell.

Still, a loss is a loss and Wisconsin was expected to drop in the poll, and it did, from No. 13 to No. 18. But, and you knew there was a but coming, believe it or not five voters moved the Badgers up on their ballot.

ESPN’s Rece Davis and the Wisconsin State Journal’s Jim Polzin each moved Wisconsin up two spots. Davis had the Badgers at No. 17 last week but dropped Texas (from 14 to not ranked) and Notre Dame (from 9 to 17) below Wisconsin, while pushing UW up. Polzin also moved Wisconsin up the two spots by moving Texas (13 to 25) and Notre Dame (10 to 20) down. Both Davis and Polzin did keep Michigan, ranked No. 14 and which earlier this year lost at Wisconsin, one spot behind the Badgers, though.

The three voters who moved Wisconsin up one spot were Syracuse Media Group’s Nate Mink (14 to 13), The Star Ledger’s James Kratch (15 to 14) and the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette’s Dylan Sinn (17 to 16).

In addition, three voters kept Wisconsin in the same spot they had them in Week 9 – the Tampa Bay Times’ Matt Baker (12), Charleston Gazette-Mail’s Tom Bragg (12) and San Jose Mercury News’ Jon Wilner (14).

Of course, Wisconsin did fall in the poll, so those voters were the exceptions. Wisconsin appeared between Nos. 20-25 on 18 ballots

And there are Garland Gillen of WVUE-TV (New Orleans) and the Gaineville Sun’s Pat Dooley – they both didn’t have Wisconsin anywhere on their ballot.

Here’s how all the AP voters cast their ballots in Week 10 compared to last week:

Voter Week 10 Week 9
Matt Baker, Tampa Bay Times 12 12
Tom Bragg, Charleston Gazette-Mail 12 12
Nate Mink, Syracuse Media Group 13 14
Nathan Baird, Cleveland.com 13 11
Aaron McMann, Mlive Media Group 14 13
Dave Reardon, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 14 12
David Briggs, Toledo Blade 14 13
Davis Potter, Casper Star-Tribune 14 13
James Kratch, The Star Ledger 14 15
Jon Wilner, San Jose Mercury News 14 14
Matt Brown, The Athletic 14 13
Don Williams, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal 15 10
Eric Hansen, South Bend Tribune 15 13
Jerry DiPaola, Pittsburgh Tribune-Review 15 12
Matt McCoy, WTVN-AM Columbus 15 13
Michael Lev, Arizona Daily Star 15 11
Rece Davis, ESPN 15 17
Audrey Dahlgren, WLNS-TV 16 10
Dylan Sinn, Fort Wayne Journal Gazette 16 17
Jim Polzin, Wisconsin State Journal 16 18
John Clay, Lexington Herald-Leader 16 13
Jon Johnson, The Dothan Eagle 16 15
Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner-Herald 16 10
Neill Ostrout, Journal Inquirer 16 11
Ryan Aber, The Oklahoman 16 13
Sam McKewon, Omaha World-Herald 16 13
Soren Petro, 810 WHB Kansas City 16 12
Tom Murphy, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette 16 12
Adam Zucker, CBS Sports Network 17 15
Andy Greder, St. Paul Pioneer Press 17 16
Brett McMurphy, Stadium Network 17 14
Brooks Kubena, The Advocate 17 11
Steve Batterson, Quad City Times 17 13
Bob Asmussen, Champaign News-Gazette 18 13
Bryce Miller, San Diego Union-Tribune 18 13
Chadd Cripe, Idaho Statesman 18 14
Eric Boynton, Spartanburg Herald-Journal 18 13
John Bednarowski, Marietta Daily Journal 18 13
Lauren Brownlow, WRAL Baltimore 18 13
Kirk Bohls, Austin American-Statesman 19 13
Steve Wiseman, Durham Herald-Sun 19 13
Tom D’Angelo, Palm Beach Post 19 13
Blair Kerkoff, Kansas City Star 20 15
Chris Murray, Reno Gazette-Journal 20 13
Conor O’Neill, Winston-Salem Journal 20 15
Gene Henley, Chattanooga Times/Free Press 20 15
Norm Wood, The Daily Press 20 12
Steve Virgen, Albuquerque Journal 20 13
Theo Lawson, Spokesman-Review 20 15
Tom Green, Alabama Media Group 20 17
Chuck Carlton, Dallas Morning News 21 13
Josh Furlong, KSL.com 21 15
Rob Long, WJFK-FM Washington, D.C. 21 14
Robert Cessna, Bryan-College Station Eagle 21 13
Jim Holder, WTVA-Tupelo 22 16
Michael Vega, Boston Globe 22 17
Brian Howell, Daily Camera 23 18
Mark Whicker, L.A. Daily News 23 16
Gary Horowitz, Statesman Journal 24 13
Joe Dubin, WSMV-TV 25 17
Garland Gillen, WVUE-TV New Orleans NR 15
Pat Dooley, Gainesville Sun NR 14

