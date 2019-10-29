Some AP voters moved Badgers up on top-25 ballot after Ohio State loss

When Wisconsin lost at unranked Illinois it was no surprise that the Badgers slid down seven spots in the Associated Press top-25 poll.

But what would happen after UW’s blowout loss at Ohio State? After all, Wisconsin was a two-touchdown underdog in this road game.

The Badgers weren’t the only ranked team to lose last week, either. Then No. 5 Oklahoma, No. 8 Notre Dame, No. 9 Auburn, No. 15 Texas. No. 23 Iowa State and No. 24 Arizona State also fell.

Still, a loss is a loss and Wisconsin was expected to drop in the poll, and it did, from No. 13 to No. 18. But, and you knew there was a but coming, believe it or not five voters moved the Badgers up on their ballot.

ESPN’s Rece Davis and the Wisconsin State Journal’s Jim Polzin each moved Wisconsin up two spots. Davis had the Badgers at No. 17 last week but dropped Texas (from 14 to not ranked) and Notre Dame (from 9 to 17) below Wisconsin, while pushing UW up. Polzin also moved Wisconsin up the two spots by moving Texas (13 to 25) and Notre Dame (10 to 20) down. Both Davis and Polzin did keep Michigan, ranked No. 14 and which earlier this year lost at Wisconsin, one spot behind the Badgers, though.

The three voters who moved Wisconsin up one spot were Syracuse Media Group’s Nate Mink (14 to 13), The Star Ledger’s James Kratch (15 to 14) and the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette’s Dylan Sinn (17 to 16).

In addition, three voters kept Wisconsin in the same spot they had them in Week 9 – the Tampa Bay Times’ Matt Baker (12), Charleston Gazette-Mail’s Tom Bragg (12) and San Jose Mercury News’ Jon Wilner (14).

Of course, Wisconsin did fall in the poll, so those voters were the exceptions. Wisconsin appeared between Nos. 20-25 on 18 ballots

And there are Garland Gillen of WVUE-TV (New Orleans) and the Gaineville Sun’s Pat Dooley – they both didn’t have Wisconsin anywhere on their ballot.

Here’s how all the AP voters cast their ballots in Week 10 compared to last week:

Voter Week 10 Week 9 Matt Baker, Tampa Bay Times 12 12 Tom Bragg, Charleston Gazette-Mail 12 12 Nate Mink, Syracuse Media Group 13 14 Nathan Baird, Cleveland.com 13 11 Aaron McMann, Mlive Media Group 14 13 Dave Reardon, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 14 12 David Briggs, Toledo Blade 14 13 Davis Potter, Casper Star-Tribune 14 13 James Kratch, The Star Ledger 14 15 Jon Wilner, San Jose Mercury News 14 14 Matt Brown, The Athletic 14 13 Don Williams, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal 15 10 Eric Hansen, South Bend Tribune 15 13 Jerry DiPaola, Pittsburgh Tribune-Review 15 12 Matt McCoy, WTVN-AM Columbus 15 13 Michael Lev, Arizona Daily Star 15 11 Rece Davis, ESPN 15 17 Audrey Dahlgren, WLNS-TV 16 10 Dylan Sinn, Fort Wayne Journal Gazette 16 17 Jim Polzin, Wisconsin State Journal 16 18 John Clay, Lexington Herald-Leader 16 13 Jon Johnson, The Dothan Eagle 16 15 Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner-Herald 16 10 Neill Ostrout, Journal Inquirer 16 11 Ryan Aber, The Oklahoman 16 13 Sam McKewon, Omaha World-Herald 16 13 Soren Petro, 810 WHB Kansas City 16 12 Tom Murphy, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette 16 12 Adam Zucker, CBS Sports Network 17 15 Andy Greder, St. Paul Pioneer Press 17 16 Brett McMurphy, Stadium Network 17 14 Brooks Kubena, The Advocate 17 11 Steve Batterson, Quad City Times 17 13 Bob Asmussen, Champaign News-Gazette 18 13 Bryce Miller, San Diego Union-Tribune 18 13 Chadd Cripe, Idaho Statesman 18 14 Eric Boynton, Spartanburg Herald-Journal 18 13 John Bednarowski, Marietta Daily Journal 18 13 Lauren Brownlow, WRAL Baltimore 18 13 Kirk Bohls, Austin American-Statesman 19 13 Steve Wiseman, Durham Herald-Sun 19 13 Tom D’Angelo, Palm Beach Post 19 13 Blair Kerkoff, Kansas City Star 20 15 Chris Murray, Reno Gazette-Journal 20 13 Conor O’Neill, Winston-Salem Journal 20 15 Gene Henley, Chattanooga Times/Free Press 20 15 Norm Wood, The Daily Press 20 12 Steve Virgen, Albuquerque Journal 20 13 Theo Lawson, Spokesman-Review 20 15 Tom Green, Alabama Media Group 20 17 Chuck Carlton, Dallas Morning News 21 13 Josh Furlong, KSL.com 21 15 Rob Long, WJFK-FM Washington, D.C. 21 14 Robert Cessna, Bryan-College Station Eagle 21 13 Jim Holder, WTVA-Tupelo 22 16 Michael Vega, Boston Globe 22 17 Brian Howell, Daily Camera 23 18 Mark Whicker, L.A. Daily News 23 16 Gary Horowitz, Statesman Journal 24 13 Joe Dubin, WSMV-TV 25 17 Garland Gillen, WVUE-TV New Orleans NR 15 Pat Dooley, Gainesville Sun NR 14