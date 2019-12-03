Votes for Badgers range from 7 to 17 in latest AP top-25 poll

Wisconsin’s win on the road over then-No. 9 Minnesota was certain to move the Badgers up in the latest Associated Press top-25 poll.

And indeed it did, with UW rising from No. 13 to No. 10.

Of course, this being a poll, some voters viewed the Badgers a lot differently than their cohorts.

Twenty-four voters listed Wisconsin as a top-nine team, with the high being No. 7 by three voters — Jerry DiPaola of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review (who had UW at No. 12 last week), Josh Furlong of KSL.com (No. 11) and Michael Lev of the Arizona Daily Star (No. 9).

Of course, not everyone is a believer. The Boston Globe’s Michael Vega has UW at No. 17, moving the Badgers up just one spot from the previous week. It should be noted also that Vega has Minnesota at No. 14.

Wisconsin is also ranked No. 14 by Bryce Miller of the San Diego Union-Tribune (up one spot from last week) and No. 15 by the Spokesman-Review’s Theo Lawson (up three spots, and he does have Minnesota lower, at No. 16).

While no one moved Wisconsin down on their ballots this week, two did keep the Badgers in the same spot they had them in Week 14. Dave Reardon of Honolulu Star-Advertiser still has Wisconsin at No. 9 while Gene Henley of Chattanooga Times/Free Press and Mark Whicker of the L.A. Daily News kept the Badgers at No. 11. Henley has both Penn State (No. 8) and 9-3 Auburn (10) ranked ahead of UW while Whicker has 9-3 at No. 7.

Several voters did give Wisconsin a big bump, though. Steve Wiseman of the Durham Herald-Sun moved the Badgers from 19 to 11 and Conor O’Neill of the Winston-Salem Journal lifted UW seven spots, from 16 to 9.

Here’s how all the AP voters cast their ballots for Wisconsin in Week 15 compared to last week:

Voter Week 15 Week 14 Jerry DiPaola, Pittsburgh Tribune-Review 7 12 Josh Furlong, KSL.com 7 11 Michael Lev, Arizona Daily Star 7 9 Aaron McMann, Mlive Media Group 8 9 Chadd Cripe, Idaho Statesman 8 12 Eric Hansen, South Bend Tribune 8 10 Matt Baker, Tampa Bay Times 8 11 Nathan Baird, Cleveland.com 8 11 Norm Wood, The Daily Press 8 10 Tom D’Angelo, Palm Beach Post 8 10 Adam Zucker, CBS Sports Network 9 11 Brett McMurphy, Stadium Network 9 12 Conor O’Neill, Winston-Salem Journal 9 16 Dave Reardon, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 9 9 Davis Potter, Casper Star-Tribune 9 13 Dylan Sinn, Fort Wayne Journal Gazette 9 12 Garland Gillen, WVUE-TV New Orleans 9 10 Jim Holder, WTVA-Tupelo 9 14 Jim Polzin, Wisconsin State Journal 9 13 John Bednarowski, Marietta Daily Journal 9 13 Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner-Herald 9 12 Matt Brown, The Athletic 9 12 Ryan Aber, The Oklahoman 9 13 Sam McKewon, Omaha World-Herald 9 13 Brooks Kubena, The Advocate 10 16 James Kratch, The Star Ledger 10 12 Lauren Brownlow, WRAL Baltimore 10 14 Matt McCoy, WTVN-AM Columbus 10 11 Pat Dooley, Gainesville Sun 10 12 Rece Davis, ESPN 10 14 Robert Cessna, Bryan-College Station Eagle 10 14 Steve Batterson, Quad City Times 10 14 Steve Virgen, Albuquerque Journal 10 14 Andy Greder, St. Paul Pioneer Press 11 17 Audrey Dahlgren, WLNS-TV 11 14 Blair Kerkoff, Kansas City Star 11 14 Brian Howell, Daily Camera 11 17 Chuck Carlton, Dallas Morning News 11 15 David Briggs, Toledo Blade 11 12 Eric Boynton, Spartanburg Herald-Journal 11 12 Gary Horowitz, Statesman Journal 11 14 Gene Henley, Chattanooga Times/Free Press 11 11 Jon Johnson, The Dothan Eagle 11 12 Mark Whicker, L.A. Daily News 11 11 Neill Ostrout, Journal Inquirer 11 14 Rob Long, WJFK-FM Washington, D.C. 11 13 Soren Petro, 810 WHB Kansas City 11 13 Steve Wiseman, Durham Herald-Sun 11 19 Tom Green, Alabama Media Group 11 12 Chris Murray, Reno Gazette-Journal 12 15 Don Williams, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal 12 15 Nate Mink, Syracuse Media Group 12 14 Tom Bragg, Charleston Gazette-Mail 12 14 Bob Asmussen, Champaign News-Gazette 13 15 Joe Dubin, WSMV-TV 13 16 John Clay, Lexington Herald-Leader 13 14 Jon Wilner, San Jose Mercury News 13 14 Kirk Bohls, Austin American-Statesman 13 19 Tom Murphy, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette 13 15 Bryce Miller, San Diego Union-Tribune 14 15 Theo Lawson, Spokesman-Review 15 18 Michael Vega, Boston Globe 17 18