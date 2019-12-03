Votes for Badgers range from 7 to 17 in latest AP top-25 poll
Wisconsin’s win on the road over then-No. 9 Minnesota was certain to move the Badgers up in the latest Associated Press top-25 poll.
And indeed it did, with UW rising from No. 13 to No. 10.
More Badgers coverage
Of course, this being a poll, some voters viewed the Badgers a lot differently than their cohorts.
Twenty-four voters listed Wisconsin as a top-nine team, with the high being No. 7 by three voters — Jerry DiPaola of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review (who had UW at No. 12 last week), Josh Furlong of KSL.com (No. 11) and Michael Lev of the Arizona Daily Star (No. 9).
Of course, not everyone is a believer. The Boston Globe’s Michael Vega has UW at No. 17, moving the Badgers up just one spot from the previous week. It should be noted also that Vega has Minnesota at No. 14.
Wisconsin is also ranked No. 14 by Bryce Miller of the San Diego Union-Tribune (up one spot from last week) and No. 15 by the Spokesman-Review’s Theo Lawson (up three spots, and he does have Minnesota lower, at No. 16).
While no one moved Wisconsin down on their ballots this week, two did keep the Badgers in the same spot they had them in Week 14. Dave Reardon of Honolulu Star-Advertiser still has Wisconsin at No. 9 while Gene Henley of Chattanooga Times/Free Press and Mark Whicker of the L.A. Daily News kept the Badgers at No. 11. Henley has both Penn State (No. 8) and 9-3 Auburn (10) ranked ahead of UW while Whicker has 9-3 at No. 7.
Several voters did give Wisconsin a big bump, though. Steve Wiseman of the Durham Herald-Sun moved the Badgers from 19 to 11 and Conor O’Neill of the Winston-Salem Journal lifted UW seven spots, from 16 to 9.
Here’s how all the AP voters cast their ballots for Wisconsin in Week 15 compared to last week:
|Voter
|Week 15
|Week 14
|Jerry DiPaola, Pittsburgh Tribune-Review
|7
|12
|Josh Furlong, KSL.com
|7
|11
|Michael Lev, Arizona Daily Star
|7
|9
|Aaron McMann, Mlive Media Group
|8
|9
|Chadd Cripe, Idaho Statesman
|8
|12
|Eric Hansen, South Bend Tribune
|8
|10
|Matt Baker, Tampa Bay Times
|8
|11
|Nathan Baird, Cleveland.com
|8
|11
|Norm Wood, The Daily Press
|8
|10
|Tom D’Angelo, Palm Beach Post
|8
|10
|Adam Zucker, CBS Sports Network
|9
|11
|Brett McMurphy, Stadium Network
|9
|12
|Conor O’Neill, Winston-Salem Journal
|9
|16
|Dave Reardon, Honolulu Star-Advertiser
|9
|9
|Davis Potter, Casper Star-Tribune
|9
|13
|Dylan Sinn, Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
|9
|12
|Garland Gillen, WVUE-TV New Orleans
|9
|10
|Jim Holder, WTVA-Tupelo
|9
|14
|Jim Polzin, Wisconsin State Journal
|9
|13
|John Bednarowski, Marietta Daily Journal
|9
|13
|Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner-Herald
|9
|12
|Matt Brown, The Athletic
|9
|12
|Ryan Aber, The Oklahoman
|9
|13
|Sam McKewon, Omaha World-Herald
|9
|13
|Brooks Kubena, The Advocate
|10
|16
|James Kratch, The Star Ledger
|10
|12
|Lauren Brownlow, WRAL Baltimore
|10
|14
|Matt McCoy, WTVN-AM Columbus
|10
|11
|Pat Dooley, Gainesville Sun
|10
|12
|Rece Davis, ESPN
|10
|14
|Robert Cessna, Bryan-College Station Eagle
|10
|14
|Steve Batterson, Quad City Times
|10
|14
|Steve Virgen, Albuquerque Journal
|10
|14
|Andy Greder, St. Paul Pioneer Press
|11
|17
|Audrey Dahlgren, WLNS-TV
|11
|14
|Blair Kerkoff, Kansas City Star
|11
|14
|Brian Howell, Daily Camera
|11
|17
|Chuck Carlton, Dallas Morning News
|11
|15
|David Briggs, Toledo Blade
|11
|12
|Eric Boynton, Spartanburg Herald-Journal
|11
|12
|Gary Horowitz, Statesman Journal
|11
|14
|Gene Henley, Chattanooga Times/Free Press
|11
|11
|Jon Johnson, The Dothan Eagle
|11
|12
|Mark Whicker, L.A. Daily News
|11
|11
|Neill Ostrout, Journal Inquirer
|11
|14
|Rob Long, WJFK-FM Washington, D.C.
|11
|13
|Soren Petro, 810 WHB Kansas City
|11
|13
|Steve Wiseman, Durham Herald-Sun
|11
|19
|Tom Green, Alabama Media Group
|11
|12
|Chris Murray, Reno Gazette-Journal
|12
|15
|Don Williams, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
|12
|15
|Nate Mink, Syracuse Media Group
|12
|14
|Tom Bragg, Charleston Gazette-Mail
|12
|14
|Bob Asmussen, Champaign News-Gazette
|13
|15
|Joe Dubin, WSMV-TV
|13
|16
|John Clay, Lexington Herald-Leader
|13
|14
|Jon Wilner, San Jose Mercury News
|13
|14
|Kirk Bohls, Austin American-Statesman
|13
|19
|Tom Murphy, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
|13
|15
|Bryce Miller, San Diego Union-Tribune
|14
|15
|Theo Lawson, Spokesman-Review
|15
|18
|Michael Vega, Boston Globe
|17
|18
Dave Heller is the author of Ken Williams: A Slugger in Ruth’s Shadow (a Larry Ritter Book Award nominee), Facing Ted Williams – Players From the Golden Age of Baseball Recall the Greatest Hitter Who Ever Lived and As Good As It Got: The 1944 St. Louis Browns