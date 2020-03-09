HIGHLIGHTS: Suns 140, Bucks 131

<p> Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) drives as Milwaukee Bucks guard Wesley Matthews defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York) </p>

The Milwaukee Bucks did not play their best game in the desert, but there were still some exciting moments.

Check them out here: