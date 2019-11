Highlights: Bucks vs. Portland

Giannis Antetokounmpo had his second triple-double of the season to help the Milwaukee Bucks beat Carmelo Anthony and the Portland Trail Blazers 137-129.

Check out the highlights:

First play of the game 😱😱😱#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/Nb81AzypMT — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) November 22, 2019

THE

BIG

RAGU 🍝 pic.twitter.com/mWstsDBiVF — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) November 22, 2019

Pat Connaughton joins @ZoraStephenson after scoring 11 points in the first half for the @Bucks pic.twitter.com/caTHPQmV2e — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) November 22, 2019

🚨 GIANNIS TRIPLE-DOUBLE 🚨 (midway through the third quarter) pic.twitter.com/DgUh6DfMbb — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) November 22, 2019

WESLEY MATTHEWS PULLS THE ARROW 🏹#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/zVYWZGYz31 — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) November 22, 2019