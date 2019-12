HIGHLIGHTS: Bucks vs. Pelicans

The win streak moves to 16 games.

Giannis Antetokounmpo sat out but the Bucks kept on rolling, getting 29 points from Eric Bledsoe in a 127-112 win over the Pelicans.

Check out the highlights:

*NBA Jam voice* HE'S ON FIRE! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/eL8bvs2tMN — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) December 12, 2019

The Bledshow is feelin' it early ✨#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/n0aCiY8iP1 — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) December 12, 2019

Robin Lopez on keeping the Pelicans to 46 points in the first half pic.twitter.com/tRY7JZltAm — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) December 12, 2019