HIGHLIGHTS: Bucks vs. Magic

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to their 15th straight victory.

Check out the highlights from their 110-101 win over the Magic:

Little razzle dazzle for Brook Lopez 🔥 (cc: NBA Jam) pic.twitter.com/3Z1iUB52mC — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) December 10, 2019

ROBIN FINDS DONTE 😤😤😤 pic.twitter.com/3bmtzJRVCd — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) December 10, 2019

Ersan Ilyasova on the first half and the @Bucks' bench mob pic.twitter.com/ZoJSPjzppi — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) December 10, 2019

Someone check on the rim 🤯 pic.twitter.com/qiEk9rNhT3 — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) December 10, 2019

15 STRAIGHT WINS pic.twitter.com/VHu2aAXMRz — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) December 10, 2019