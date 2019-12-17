HIGHLIGHTS: Dallas 120, Bucks 116
Giannis Antetokounmpo poured in 48 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Dallas Mavericks handed the Bucks their first loss since Nov. 8.
Check out the highlights:
MONEY.
MIDDLETON. 💰#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/hn1ckFEBD7
Tackling @Giannis_An34 doesn't work either 🤷♂️#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/tVRd7TNx5Z
Donte block ➡️ Korver three#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/8kdYNVslfu
GIANNIS PARTS THE SEA 🌊 pic.twitter.com/X30GBTC39t
"He's driving down Wisconsin Avenue at 3 in the morning. There's nobody on it!" – @Paschketball pic.twitter.com/V6512KdJEz
Hereeeee come the #Bucks!
Tune in:
📺 @fswisconsin
📱 https://t.co/ClqVti4Ame pic.twitter.com/qJ3mg9gffE
What. A. Fight.
Giannis scored 48 points but it wasn't enough as Dallas handed the #Bucks their first loss since Nov. 8.
Full highlights ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/T2V2oS4IFe
