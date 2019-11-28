HIGHLIGHTS: Bucks vs. Hawks
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 30 points and 10 rebounds for his 18th straight double-double, Khris Middleton scored 16 points in his return from injury, and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Atlanta Hawks 111-102 for their ninth straight win.
Check out the highlights:
Splash Mountain is off to a hot start against ATL 🔥#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/YjrgIOhRiB
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) November 28, 2019
Giannis: 1
Vince Carter: 0#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/IQJaXgPgL2
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) November 28, 2019
KHRIS IS BACK, Y'ALL#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/Dea5IWm7sX
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) November 28, 2019
Ersan Ilyasova on the first half against the Hawks and the return of Middleton#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/Ejksi7k3k4
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) November 28, 2019
Welcome to the Bledshow 💪#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/LqMJ0bwiKO
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) November 28, 2019
NINE STRAIGHT.
Full highlights from the @Bucks' win over the Hawks ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/zZZKL8OJ0B
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) November 28, 2019