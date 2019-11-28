HIGHLIGHTS: Bucks vs. Hawks

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 30 points and 10 rebounds for his 18th straight double-double, Khris Middleton scored 16 points in his return from injury, and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Atlanta Hawks 111-102 for their ninth straight win.

Check out the highlights:

Splash Mountain is off to a hot start against ATL 🔥#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/YjrgIOhRiB — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) November 28, 2019

Ersan Ilyasova on the first half against the Hawks and the return of Middleton#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/Ejksi7k3k4 — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) November 28, 2019