HIGHLIGHTS: Bucks 108, Raptors 97
The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Toronto Raptors 108-97 and became the first team in the NBA to 50 wins.
Check out the highlights:
Splash Mountain opens the game with a triple 🙌@MetroByTMobile | #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/xgxX47998C
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) February 26, 2020
The LoBros came to play 🔥🔥🔥@MetroByTMobile | #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/Ig3VIrEur7
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) February 26, 2020
“Slapped that thing back to Chester, Pennsylvania” – @olskool888 #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/gS4bOmqez0
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) February 26, 2020
Marvin Williams drains the corner 3️⃣@MetroByTMobile | #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/IxRlZ1vcBE
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) February 26, 2020
Khash.
Money.
Middleton. pic.twitter.com/41ZEO0P8bh
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) February 26, 2020
Filthy no-look pass by Giannis to Middleton for the bucket 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ASraMPnnHL
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) February 26, 2020
THE BIG RAGU 🍝@TacoBell | #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/YF4spYMO3O
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) February 26, 2020
The @Bucks pick up win No. 50 in just their 58th game of the season 🤯
Highlights ↓ pic.twitter.com/AxcK9tHNk7
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) February 26, 2020