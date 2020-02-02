HIGHLIGHTS: Bucks 129, Suns 108

Led by Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 30 points, 19 rebounds and nine assists, the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns 129-108.

Check out the highlights:

All-Star Khris Middleton breaking ankles 🙌 pic.twitter.com/TmW6e09nwh — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) February 2, 2020

Pat Connaughton is with @ZoraStephenson after helping the @Bucks take a 67-52 lead at the half pic.twitter.com/QnXnoHxhlW — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) February 2, 2020

MIDDLETON CROSSES BOOKER 😅 pic.twitter.com/rDDxtzJPdD — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) February 2, 2020